Biden promised Gaza aid wouldn’t go to Hamas. He lied.

And now an official who funded the murder of a 17-year-old girl is in charge.

A week after the horrors of Oct. 7, when the Biden administration first convinced Israel to open up the siege of Gaza and allow in international aid, it promised Hamas would not get it.

“If Hamas in any way blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we’ll be the first to condemn it. And we will work to prevent it from happening again,” Secretary of State Blinken pledged.

The problem with such a promise was obvious once Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer struggled to explain to CNN how it would stop Hamas from taking the aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a private meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, Jan. 9, 2024. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO. (source: JNS)

“How is the United States going to ensure that none of that ends up in the hands of Hamas?” a CNN anchor asked.

Finer claimed that “this was a primary focus of the president’s diplomacy” and that “it involves securing an understanding among Hamas fighters who control the checkpoints on the other side of the border.”

The Deputy National Security Advisor assured that “the president was quite clear that if this assistance goes in, it cannot be misappropriated, it cannot be taken by Hamas fighters and so we are going to be watching that very closely.”

Q: How will you ensure none of the $100M for Gaza/West Bank "ends up in the hands of Hamas?"



DEP. NSA JON FINER: "It involves securing an understanding among Hamas…"



Q: We should "take the word of Hamas…?"



FINER: "We believe there is an understanding" pic.twitter.com/zT8fuqjX53 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2023

If anyone is watching, there’s been plenty to see as armed Hamas fighters have hijacked aid convoys in videos taken both by the IDF and civilians in Gaza. In video after video, Hamas terrorists seize aid and assault civilians, who in some cases respond by hurling abuse and stones.

On Halloween, John Kirby, Biden’s national security spokesman, denied anything was going on.

“We have seen no indication, none, that Hamas has gotten their hands on any of the humanitarian assistance that has gone in. None of it. It goes from these U.N. trucks to humanitarian organizations and the U.N. for delivery to the people of Gaza. That’s what we’ve seen with every single one of them,” he claimed.

Then he insisted that our “U.N. partners” were monitoring aid with “diligence.” What were the U.N. partners actually doing?

In mid October, UNRWA, the U.N. aid agency dedicated to the so-called “Palestinian” settlers and staffed by Hamas, tweeted that it “received reports that yesterday a group of people with trucks purporting to be from the Ministry of Health of the de facto authorities in Gaza removed fuel and medical equipment from the agency’s compound in Gaza City.”

Trucks with humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza arrive via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Nov. 2, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

UNRWA then deleted the tweet accusing Hamas of stealing aid and pretended it never happened.

In late December, an UNRWA official claimed that, “There’s no hijacking of our [UNRWA] supplies by Hamas.” The official then argued that accusations that Hamas was taking aid were a “disinformation campaign” which was “aimed at the very agency trying to help people.”

The disinformation campaign apparently included UNRWA’s own Twitter account.

Earlier that same month, a Gazan woman had told Al Jazeera that, “all of it goes down [into Hamas’s tunnels]. They take it and will even shoot me or do whatever they want, Hamas.”

She must have also been part of the “disinformation campaign” against UNRWA.

Months after all the assurances from the Biden administration that the aid would not end up in the hands of Hamas, it routinely does and without a word of protest or any end to the aid trucks.

The entrance to a terror tunnel in Gaza City. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

Where is our aid even going?

USAID, already facing an investigation by a government watchdog and Congress over Afghan aid going to terrorists, refused to “name the nongovernmental organizations it is working with to deliver the supplies, citing security concerns” in its response to USA Today.

Since Hamas knows which organizations are working in Gaza and distributing aid, from whom are Samantha Power and USAID keeping the information?

What does it say about Power and USAID that they’re more worried about USA Today readers finding out where the aid is going?

American aid workers are in contact with Hamas, one of them said anonymously, there “just can’t be anything political.” As if there’s a non-political way to work with an Islamic terror group.

A massive fortune in aid is being handed over to Hamas for distribution by nameless aid organizations that video evidence and eyewitness testimony shows is going to terrorists.

Trucks with humanitarian aid arrive at the Palestinian side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 18, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

So much for Biden’s commitment “to ensuring that civilians in Gaza will continue to have access to food, water, medical care and other assistance, without diversion by Hamas.”

And the $100 million in “humanitarian aid” promised by Biden is just the beginning of a larger program to “reconstruct” Gaza. Much as the program to reconstruct Afghanistan put a fortune in the pockets of the Taliban that enabled them to retake the country, programs to reconstruct Gaza after previous wars allowed Hamas to build its vast network of tunnels and develop massive fortunes, some of which were then plowed into terror programs.

The Biden administration issued a press release “welcoming” the appointment of Sigrid Kaag, as the U.N. Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for aid to Gaza.

Kaag’s actual last name is Al-Qaq; she’s a former leftist Dutch politician who married Anis al-Qaq, a deputy minister in Arafat’s PLO government, and has been caught funding terrorists.

In 2019, Rina Shnerb was hiking with her family when a bomb went off.

Israeli Flag hung up at Kibbutz Be’eri, in the Gaza envelope, which was destroyed by Hamas

“I wanted to believe it was just a dream,” said her father, Rabbi Shnerb. “I have experienced several bombs in my life and been saved, thank God, but this one got us…I immediately called to Rina, shouting ‘Rina, Rina,’ I looked down and saw that she was not alive.”

One of the terrorists accused of aiding the attack had taken pictures with Dutch officials while working as a director at a non-profit linked to terrorists and financed by the Dutch government. Despite having received multiple warnings, Kaag claimed she was unaware of the connection.

Geert Wilders had condemned Kaag for having been “photographed with terrorist Arafat and financed Palestinian terrorists.”

The Shnerb family told JNS that, “Kaag was in a position to decide whether to fund homicidal terrorists who, like the Nazis, were trying to murder Jews simply for being Jews. Kaag ignored all the warning signs and insisted on funding the PFLP terrorists. Those terrorists then murdered Rina.”

Now, Kaag is in a position to do it all over again with the backing of the Biden administration.

Four years ago today, 17-year-old Rina Schnerb was brutally murdered in a horrific terrorist attack near the #Israeli community of Dolev. Today, we send our love and support to her family and loved ones. May Rina's memory forever be a blessing. 🕯️#StandAgainstTerror pic.twitter.com/tL8fr4yxX1 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) August 23, 2023

Kaag had previously accused Israel’s government of being “racist” and denounced Jews living in parts of the country claimed by terrorists as “illegal colonists on confiscated land.”

After violating its commitment to stop Hamas from seizing aid, the Biden administration has approved of the appointment of an official who funded terrorists who killed Jews.

The Biden administration has focused all of its efforts on a plan to strengthen the Palestinian Authority and have it take over Gaza. It’s doing so even though elements of the P.A. actually took part in the Oct. 7 massacre and Fatah, which is the ruling part of the P.A., endorsed it. Fatah’s Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub declared that, “What happened on Oct. 7 was in the context of the defensive war our people are waging. Hamas is part of our political and social fabric.”

Furthermore, the P.A. has reportedly begun paying salaries to arrested Oct. 7 perpetrators.

It’s not a question of whether our aid to the terrorist areas goes to terrorists, but which terrorists.

The State Department recently announced that the “United States has provided more than $110 million in humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank since October 7.”

Kill over a thousand people and you get over $100 million in aid. That’s $100,000 per murder.

If we really want to stop terrorism, we should stop funding it.