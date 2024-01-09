I can say it; Why can’t they?

It is horrible that the people in Gaza are suffering.

There, I said it.

I cannot imagine how horrible it must be to have your town bombed and invaded by an army. It is horrible.

But such a horrible situation requires an honest assessment of what caused it.

I can understand people empathizing with Gaza. But why is it that the people who call for a ceasefire also pull down the posters of hostages? They could admit that Hamas carried out atrocities and still want an end to hostilities. Or they could support the Gazans and still condemn the taking of hostages.

But they don’t.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip walk through a humanitarian corridor to the safety of southern Gaza, Nov. 10, 2023. Photo by Majdi Fathi/TPS. (Source: JNS)

I can admit that the people in Gaza are suffering and still want the elimination of Hamas. But the people who say they care about Gaza also deny that Hamas did anything wrong on October 7 and this feels like Holocaust denial in real-time.

So what do they really want?

Gaza is not an open air prison for Arabs. It has potential to be a paradise. I visited Gush Katif about 30 years ago and was tempted to move there. It was the nicest beach in Israel and hosted a thriving agro-industry. Most of the Israelis living there were, like myself, religious zionists. The Jewish towns were open air prisons. The Jews could not set foot out of their compounds without a heavily armed IDF escort. Israeli school buses were routinely attacked.

When the region was ethnically cleansed of Jews, thereby creating a Palestinian state, even Israelis who opposed the plan hoped it would lead to peaceful coexistence. Gaza could have been a thriving region. More foreign aid was poured into Gaza than was used to build Dubai in the middle of the desert.

Isn’t that what the Palestinians and their supporters wanted? Isn’t this what they mean when they chant “Free Palestine”?

A destroyed community in Gush Katif

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is ‘no’. Because as soon as they received their wishes, complete with fully-operating greenhouses, the people of Gaza voted in Hamas. And every penny that the international community poured into Gaza went towards the genocidal vision of a world that was precisely .2% smaller; a world without Jews.

Israel is being accused of genocide. As an Israeli, I can absolutely assure you that any Israeli government that initiated a war focused on eliminating people would be torn down immediately. This war, like every war Israel has fought before, is about our survival.

Yet the same people who care so deeply about genocide are unconcerned about the Hamas charter that calls explicitly for the genocide of Jews, or the Hamas actions that were focused on murdering people. Carried out to the cries of “Allahu Akhbar”, the massacre on October 7 had nothing to do with national aspirations.

So why is it so difficult for protesters and even politicians to condemn the October 7 massacre while calling for a Palestinian state? Why can’t they call for a “Free Palestine” that actually raises up the people in Gaza?

Palestinians at the site of a destroyed building from an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 7, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Why can’t Democrats in Congress, university presidents, and left-wing protesters with liberal values condemn the Islamists of Hamas?

Because they are lying when they say they care about Palestinians. They are lying but they can’t bring themselves to say that they condemn Hamas.

While I can openly admit that I care deeply about human suffering, Israeli and Gazan, they don’t. They only care about the suffering of Palestinians when it supports genociding Jews. They only support a free Gaza that is run by Hamas. That is why they want an immediate ceasefire that would leave Hamas in power.

That is why all of these useful idiots who claim to be humanitarians and care about Gazans do not want the people of Gaza to flee a war zone. They insist that the right to be a refugee demands the US to have an open border policy on its southern border, and that European countries had to absorb millions of refugees from Syria.

But Gazans must not flee an active war zone. UNRWA was created and funded in order to maintain the Palestinians as refugees in perpetuity and everywhere they went. But this applied only to Palestinian refugees from Israel because this would keep the conflict going.

People hold Palestinian flags to show their support to the Palestinians at the Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on DEC 27, 2023. (source: Shutterstock)

To be perfectly honest, I feel safe in the Golan. But Christians in the US should not. The protests filling your streets are not anti-violence or even pro-Palestinian. These people want death. And not just mine. You and I laugh at LGBT for Gaza, labeling them ‘Chickens for KFC’. There is nothing funny about it. They hate you and want you dead. And they see the route to your death as passing over the bodies of every Jew alive.

Perhaps you have never had someone hate you so much that they were willing to die in order to kill you. I have faced this. I have seen the aftermath of people who hated me so much that they were willing to walk onto a crowded city bus and blow themselves up. I am watching as an entire region of people openly declare war on Israel, knowing that it would lead to their death and destruction.

But, for every single Gazan, October 7 was worth it. And for all the people clamoring for an immediate ceasefire, October 7 was the answer to their prayers, the result of 80 years of hard work and billions of dollars invested so that one day, Jews will die. There is no way they will ever condemn it.