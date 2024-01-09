Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

You expelled your Jews, we want to do the same!

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

January 9, 2024

2 min read

Mohammad Raad, a Lebanese politician of Hezbollah, who serves as member of parliament representing Nabatieh district, met with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, in Beirut on Saturday. The meeting was described as an attempt to prevent the expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas. 

Arab-language media reported that Raad made the following comments in a speech at the meeting:

“We are now witnessing the downward fall of the Israeli enemy, despite international protection for its project and its entity, but the enemy is on a downward path,” Raad said.

He then addressed the delegations that came from Europe: 

“You expelled the Jews from your country in order to protect your society, and we have the right to protect our society as well,” Raad reportedly said. “If you cannot promise that the Israelis will stop their aggression against Gaza, why do you come to us and what do you guarantee for us, what we tell you and what we demand of you?”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh arrives to attend a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium on January 23, 2023. (source: Shutterstock)

“If you want a wide war in which you attack our country, we will go to the end and we are not afraid of your threats, bombing, or aggression, and we have prepared for you what you never imagined.”

This statement was widely reported in Arab language but the Elder of Ziyon blog was the only English language media that reported Raad’s comments to Borell.

Borell was criticized for breaking with EU policy when 

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah told supporters at a rally in Beirut that the terrorist organization has launched 670 military actions on Lebanon’s border with Israel since October 7.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .