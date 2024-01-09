You expelled your Jews, we want to do the same!

Mohammad Raad, a Lebanese politician of Hezbollah, who serves as member of parliament representing Nabatieh district, met with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell Fontelles, in Beirut on Saturday. The meeting was described as an attempt to prevent the expansion of Israel’s war against Hamas.

Arab-language media reported that Raad made the following comments in a speech at the meeting:

“We are now witnessing the downward fall of the Israeli enemy, despite international protection for its project and its entity, but the enemy is on a downward path,” Raad said.

He then addressed the delegations that came from Europe:

“You expelled the Jews from your country in order to protect your society, and we have the right to protect our society as well,” Raad reportedly said. “If you cannot promise that the Israelis will stop their aggression against Gaza, why do you come to us and what do you guarantee for us, what we tell you and what we demand of you?”

“If you want a wide war in which you attack our country, we will go to the end and we are not afraid of your threats, bombing, or aggression, and we have prepared for you what you never imagined.”

This statement was widely reported in Arab language but the Elder of Ziyon blog was the only English language media that reported Raad’s comments to Borell.

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah told supporters at a rally in Beirut that the terrorist organization has launched 670 military actions on Lebanon’s border with Israel since October 7.