Rashida Tlaib named 2023 ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism

New York, N.Y.—Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) has been named 2023’s “Antisemite of the Year” by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism. After a poll in which nearly 15,000 people voted, Tlaib beat out Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh and supermodel Gigi Hadid for the title. Tlaib inherits the title from 2022 “Antisemite of the Year,” Kanye West.

“Rep. Tlaib’s well-earned title reflects a long history of antisemitism, but her statements in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attacks were particularly unconscionable,” said StopAntisemitism executive director Liora Rez. “Tlaib not only victim-blamed Israel, but she also accused it of committing genocide against the Palestinians and continues to defend calls to ethnically cleanse Israel of Jews and genocide.”

In July, Tlaib and eight other members of Congress voted against a bill asserting that Israel is not a racist or apartheid state. The proposed legislation further expressed Congress’ rejection of all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia.

Tlaib blamed Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre on Israel and falsely accused the Jewish state of bombing a hospital, an incident later proven to be the result of a failed rocket launch by Palestinian terrorists. Despite the evidence, Tlaib persisted in her attacks against Israel, including endorsing false and incendiary claims of genocide.

On Nov. 3, she released a video accusing U.S. President Biden of supporting “the genocide of the Palestinian people” and calling for a ceasefire.

She has vilified Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “genocidal maniac” and criticized the United States for funding “massacres.”

Tlaib has tweeted the lie that “From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate.”

Her record of antisemitic statements has been appropriately condemned by her congressional colleagues. Exactly one month after the Hamas terrorist attacks, Tlaib was censured for her remarks by both Republicans and Democrats, becoming only the 26th member of the House of Representatives in U.S. history to be censured by her peers.

Final tally in U.S. House of Representatives censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Nov. 7, 2023 for her hateful, antisemetic rhetoric. Source: C-SPAN/screen capture.

“This is a historically dangerous time for American Jews,” said Rez. “Amid an explosion in antisemitic incidents and hate crimes, we can’t afford to have our elected representatives adding fuel to the fire.”

