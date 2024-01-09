Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Idan Amedi, ‘Fauda’ star, seriously injured in Gaza

Let the floodwaters not sweep me away; let the deep not swallow me; let the mouth of the Pit not close over me.

Psalms

69:

16

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 9, 2024

< 1 minute

“Idan is one of the kindest, warmest, and most passionate people, loved by all of us,” the television show posted.

The musician and actor Idan Amedi, 35, who plays Sagi in the Netflix series “Fauda,” was reportedly injured seriously while serving as a reservist with the Combat Engineering Corps in Khan Yunis in Gaza.

“We would like to share with everyone that Idan has been injured in action in Gaza. Idan is one of the kindest, warmest, and most passionate people, loved by all of us. His love of music is a very special part of our set,” the television show posted. “Together let us pray for his full and speedy recovery.”

“Praying for the speedy recovery of ‘Fauda’ star Idan Amedi, who was seriously injured in Gaza,” the Israeli embassy in Washington posted.

Amedi’s father told Israeli media that he was airlifted to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, where surgeons removed shrapnel from his body. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

The artist has posted about his reserve duty on Instagram. “A moment after rehearsals with the band, I got on a uniform and went to the reserves,” he wrote in one post. “Singing during the day, fighting at night. Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.”

Michael Dickson, executive director of StandWithUs Israel, called Amedi a “real-life hero” and wrote that “he was one of the first famous Israelis to enlist since Oct. 7.”

