God of the Breakthrough

God (Hashem) promises victory to His people and to go before them to remove obstacles to their advancement. He declares He will go before His people to open iron gates that prevent them from entering their inheritance. He declares, He will, “Break in pieces the gates of brass, and cut asunder the bars of iron.” (Isaiah 45:2-3).

One of the names used to refer to Hashem is “Lord of the Breakthrough” or “Baal-Perazim.” When King David defeated the Philistines, he named the place Baal-Perazim which means “Lord of Breakthrough” because Hashem caused him to break through over his enemies. (I Chronicles 14:11).

Believing in the Words of the Prophets.

The witness of the Scripture is that both hearing and believing in the prophecies and words of the prophets releases the realities of what they speak. This is true for the individual as well as for the nation. To believe the prophets means that we hear, and obey the words of the prophets.

The Prophet Micah describes how Hashem will go before His people to bring a breakthrough, “The One who breaks through will come up before them, they will break out, pass through the gate, and go out by it; their king will pass before them, with Hashem at their head.” (Micah 2:13).

Elijah and the Widow. I Kings 17:7-16

During the time of drought and famine in Israel, Hashem directed the prophet Elijah to go to Zarephath in Sidon. He said that a widow there would supply him with food. (I Kings 17:9). The people in this region were the enemies of Israel. Hashem was going to have the prophet’s enemy to feed him. In the process, the widow would hear the word of the Lord through the prophet and her life would be saved. The biblical story opens with the widow gathering sticks to bake the last of her flour with her remaining oil for her and her son before they starve to death. (I Kings 17:10-12). The prophet tells this widow to feed him first by giving him the last of what she had. He then makes her a prophetic promise, “This is what Hashem, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day of the Lord sends rain on the land.” The Scriptures confirm that this word came to pass. Every day there was enough flour and oil for bread to feed the prophet and her family. Hashem as the Breaker went before the prophet and His word to break out in the provision during this time of lack. In believing the prophet’s word, the widow and her son saw Hashem break out before them as the prophet predicted. The Breaker Anointing was released by the Lord of the Breakthrough to survive famine. The words of Micah 2:13 were put on display, “The One who breaks out will come up before them.”

Hashem also promises to break out on behalf of the Jewish people when they follow the words of the prophets. An army needs to have good strategies and sound battle plans, but it can also be even more important to know and hear what “The Lord of the Breakthrough” has to say.

King Jehoshaphat and the Spirit of Prophecy. 2 Chronicles 20:1-21

In 2 Chronicles 20:1-2, the king receives distressing news that an overwhelming army of multiple nations is gathering to attack Israel. The armies of Moab, Ammon, and the Ammonites are gathering to attack. The wise king called the people of Judah to join him in fasting and prayer to ask Hashem for help. (Vs-3-4) The king reminded Hashem of His past promises and presented them before Him. ((Vs-9-10). God answers by having “the Spirit of Prophecy come upon Jahaziel to prophesy what God wanted them to do. (Vs-14). He tells the king, “The battle is not yours but belongs to Hashem.” (Vs-15). They are told to go to a position themselves on a cliff called “Ziz” to view the battle and watch God fight. (Vs-16). The king is now inspired to believe in the Spirit of Prophecy. He sends his army into battle with the worshipers singing, “Praise the Lord; for His mercy endures forever.” (Vs-21)

The enemy armies become confused and attack each other until they are destroyed. Meanwhile, Israel is watching from above on the cliff of Ziz and they see the victory. Israel did not have to lift a sword.

The Lord of the Breakthrough went before Israel because they believed the word of the prophet. The king commanded Israel to “Believe the Lord your God, so shall you be established; believe his prophets, and so shall you prosper.” (Vs-20).

Pending Prophecies for Israel.

There are prophecies for Israel that are now in the process of fulfillment. A number of them have to do with the return of the scattered tribes of Israel such as in Ezekiel 36:24.

“I will gather you from among the nations, and gather you our of all countries, and will bring you into your own land.”

As the tribes are returning to Israel, Hashem has spoken by His prophets that He will rebuild the temple, “I will set up My sanctuary in the midst of them.” (Ezekiel 37:26-28).

In the 18th Century, the Vilna Gaon, a Jewish Sage, prophesied that the Hurva synagogue in Jerusalem would be destroyed twice and the third time it was rebuilt would be a sign that the Third Jewish Temple was to be rebuilt. The Hurva synagogue was rebuilt and dedicated in 2010.