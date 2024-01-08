Border Police officer killed in Jenin

An Israeli Border Police officer died of wounds sustained during a counter-terror operation overnight Saturday in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, the police announced on Sunday morning.

Shay Germay, 19, from the northern city of Karmiel, was in a vehicle that was hit by an explosive device during operational activity in the camp. Germay and three other occupants of the vehicle were were evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital. The other three Border Police officers were in serious, moderate and light condition, respectively.

“The Israel Police will stand by the bereaved family and accompany them forever,” the police said in a statement, adding that 60 police officers have been killed since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7.

During the raid, an aerial drone eliminated six Palestinian terrorists throwing explosives at the Israeli forces.

Since Oct. 7, approximately 2,600 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom approximately 1,300 are affiliated with Hamas.