Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Border Police officer killed in Jenin

ut as for the rest of you, don't stop, but press on the heels of your enemies and harass them from the rear. Don't let them reach their towns, for Hashem your God has delivered them into your hands.”

Joshua

8:

19

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 8, 2024

< 1 minute

An Israeli Border Police officer died of wounds sustained during a counter-terror operation overnight Saturday in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, the police announced on Sunday morning.

Shay Germay, 19, from the northern city of Karmiel, was in a vehicle that was hit by an explosive device during operational activity in the camp. Germay and three other occupants of the vehicle were were evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital. The other three Border Police officers were in serious, moderate and light condition, respectively.

“The Israel Police will stand by the bereaved family and accompany them forever,” the police said in a statement, adding that 60 police officers have been killed since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7.

During the raid, an aerial drone eliminated six Palestinian terrorists throwing explosives at the Israeli forces.

Since Oct. 7, approximately 2,600 terror suspects have been arrested in Judea and Samaria, of whom approximately 1,300 are affiliated with Hamas.

Share this article

Related articles

Two Israelis injured in car-ramming outside Jerusalem

JNS

JNS

Two Israelis wounded in terror stabbing outside Jerusalem

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv area

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .