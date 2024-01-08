Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Two Israelis injured in car-ramming outside Jerusalem

Hashem will put to rout before you the enemies who attack you; they will march out against you by a single road, but flee from you by many roads.

Deuteronomy

28:

7

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 8, 2024

2 min read

Two Israelis were lightly injured in a terrorist car-ramming attack in the Binyamin region of Samaria on Sunday night, the Israel Police said.

Security personnel shot and “neutralized” the terrorist at the IDF’s Ras Biddu checkpoint between Givat Ze’ev and Givon HaHadasha, northwest of Jerusalem, the statement said.

The Magen David Adom medical emergency response group said a 20-year-old woman suffered bruising to her limbs and was evacuated to the capital’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center fully conscious.

A Palestinian toddler was fatally wounded during the neutralization of the terrorist and was declared dead at the scene, according to Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria). The circumstances of the girl’s injuries were not immediately clear.

Earlier on Sunday, an Arab Israeli man was killed in a shooting along Route 465, between the towns of Ofra and Eli, also in the Binyamin region.

The victim was identified as Ammar Mansour, 33, from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of northeastern Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics said he was unconscious and without a pulse when they arrived at the scene.

He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

A second victim was seriously wounded in the attack, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed to JNS.

The woman, a 42-year-old resident of Tel Aviv’s Jaffa quarter, was driving a separate vehicle, according to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster.

A Palestinian passerby took her to a hospital in Ramallah, from where she was eventually transferred to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem Ein Kerem through the Al-Jib crossing.

Overnight Saturday, an Israeli Border Police officer died of wounds sustained during a counter-terror operation in the northern Samaria city of Jenin.

Shay Germay, 19, from the northern city of Karmiel, was in a vehicle that was hit by an explosive device during operational activity in the camp. Germay and three other occupants of the vehicle were were evacuated to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital. The other three Border Police officers were in serious, moderate and light condition, respectively.

“The Israel Police will stand by the bereaved family and accompany them forever,” the police said in a statement, adding that 60 police officers have been killed since the start of the war against Hamas on Oct. 7.

During the raid, an aerial drone eliminated six Palestinian terrorists throwing explosives at the Israeli forces.

Israel Border Police officer Shay Germay. Source: X.

Study the Bible
