Jeremiah prophesized Israel’s threat from the north is Ukraine

In an article titled “Israel in the shadow of America’s decline”, Spiegler columnist David P. Goldman claimed that the real threat to Israel is not Hamas on the southern border but, as described by the Prophet Jeremiah, a threat from the far north, more specifically Ukraine.

And the word of the Lord came unto me the second time, saying, What seest thou? And I said, I see a seething pot; and the face thereof is toward the north.Then the Lord said unto me, Out of the north an evil shall break forth upon all the inhabitants of the land. – Jeremiah 1:13-14

Goldman described Israel’s war against Gaza as “a hideous accident” and a war that “never should have happened”.

He noted that Hamas, with a force of 30,000 to 40,000 lightly armed irregulars, should not pose an existential threat to Israel, with 300,000 formidably armed troops. Goldman compared the current situation in Israel to what it faced in the 7th Century BCE. The Prophet Jeremiah dismissed Egypt as a threat and identified the real danger as coming from the distant north, in the current situation, from Ukraine.

Goldman noted that despite massive US-led massive economic and trade sanctions on Russia, with the hope of forcing a regime change, Russia’s oil revenues remained undiminished and new trading partners like China and Turkey helped Russia’s economy grow by 3%. He emphasized that Ukraine, with a population of less than 30 million as compared to Russia’s population of 147 million, simply cannot put enough soldiers in the field to counter Russia’s offensive.

A nine-story residential building on Bohatyrska Street in Kyiv after shelling as part of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on March 14, 2022. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Wikimedia Commons.

He also wrote that Israel is dependent on US support in its war. He noted that the US, mired in its support of Ukraine, is crippled and cannot put its full strength behind its most important ally in the Mid-East.

“Israel will suffer collateral damage,” Goldman wrote. “It needs American weapons, ammunition, and spare parts, especially with ammunition stockpiles depleted by the Ukraine war. It also depends on America’s veto at the “U.N. Security Council. It does not help that the Biden Administration, with a view toward the pro-Palestinian sympathy of its progressive base, is doing whatever it can to hold Israel back from the military actions required to mop up Hamas”, “although the American alliance is indispensable for Israel in the short term, the decline of American power will contribute to the strategic encirclement of Israel over time.”

At the same time, Israel has maintained “correct if not cordial relations” in the Syria theater. Russia has an airbase with formidable radar and anti-air capabilities in the Khmeimim Air Base in the south-east of the city of Latakia, Syria. Yet it gives its tacit approval for Israel to fly thousands of sorties against Iranian-backed militias in Syria.

“That is critical for Israel’s security on its northern flank, where it faces a Hezbollah force three times as large as Hamas, armed with perhaps 150,000 missiles, including many modern models that may be able to evade Israeli defenses, “ Goldman wrote.

He wrote that this “correct” relationship between Israel and Russia might be in jeopardy as Russia turns to Iran to counter Biden’s sanctions. Russia recently announced it had finalized a deal to sell SU-35 fighters to Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and PA leader Mahmoud Abbas meet in January, 2020 (Credit: Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation)

“The Russians play chess while Americans play Monopoly, and the obvious Russian move in response to an American attempt to control the center of the board in Ukraine is to open a fianchetto with Iran,” Goldman wrote.

He noted that while not operating directly against Israel in the current conflict, Iran has probed Israel and the US via its proxies in Lebanon and Yemen. He noted that even China has been probing the US naval commitment in the South China Sea.

Goldman was unequivocal about the solution to Israel’s threat from the far-north and America’s foreign policy dilemmas:

“The event most likely to mitigate Israel’s strategic predicament would be the election of Donald Trump to a second term in 2024,” Goldman wrote. “Unlike the neoconservatives and global liberals presently in charge, Trump has no interest in regime change in Russia, and has no reason to perpetuate the blunders of others. He has pledged to end the war in Ukraine, which means cutting America’s losses. He is likely to maintain strong American support for Israel while limiting damage to America’s position abroad by conflict avoidance with Russia and China. Unlike the Biden foreign policy team, Trump has little interest in how other countries manage their affairs: his concern is the best deal for the United States.”

Kim Jong un and Vladimir Putin North Korea and Russia 1320×880-1.jpg

Indeed, Russia has been identified as the “threat from the north” by other prophecies as well. When describing the participants of the pre-Messiah War of Gog and Magog, Ezekiel warns of “the chief prince of Meshech and Tubal” (Ezekiel 38:2). In Hebrew, the word ‘chief’ is rosh, which is similar to the word ‘Russia’ and has been interpreted by many to refer to Russia.

Indeed, just as Goldman, a modern political pundit, linked the Russian invasion of Ukraine to a tragic military collapse of Israel, Jewish sources also link Israel’s fate to this conflict in the far north.

The prophecy was originally made by Rabbi Elijah of Vilna (also known as the Vilna Gaon), a Jewish scholar from the 18th century who is well known for his contributions in understanding the Messianic process. The prophecy was handed down from father to son and was revealed just a few years ago by Rabbi Shturnbuch, the great-grandson of the Vilna Gaon.

The announcement of the Messianic revelation, originally publicized by Rabbi Lazer Brody, stated, “When you hear that the Russians have captured the city of Crimea, you should know that the times of the Messiah have started, that his steps are being heard. And when you hear that the Russians have reached the city of Constantinople [today’s Istanbul], you should put on your Shabbat clothes and don’t take them off, because it means that the Messiah is about to come any minute.”