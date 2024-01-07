Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israeli killed in Samaria terror shooting

My watchful foes persecute me all day long; many are my adversaries, O Exalted One.

Psalms

56:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

January 7, 2024

< 1 minute

The victim, a man in his 30s, was declared dead on the scene • Israeli forces launched a search for the shooter.

An Israeli man was killed on Sunday morning in a shooting along Route 465, between the towns of Ofra and Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics said the victim, an Arab Israeli man in his 30s, was unconscious and without a pulse when they arrived at the scene.

He was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

An Israeli man was killed in a terror shooting along Route 465 in the Binyamin region of Samaria. Credit: TPS. (source: JNS)

Last Sunday, two Israelis were wounded in a terrorist stabbing at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone, located east of Jerusalem in Judea.

MDA paramedics treated the victims, both security guards, at the scene before evacuating them, fully conscious and in stable condition, to the capital’s Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus.

MDA said a 24-year-old woman was in good-to-moderate condition, while a man in his 20s sustained minor wounds in the attack.

Share this article

Related articles

Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal vandalized by Arabs

JNS

JNS

Israeli FM condemns ‘settler violence’ narrative as ‘blood libel’

JNS

JNS

Israeli Govt Violently Demolishes Jewish Farm While Ignoring Hundreds of Illegal Arab Buildings Nearby

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .