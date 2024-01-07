Israeli killed in Samaria terror shooting

The victim, a man in his 30s, was declared dead on the scene • Israeli forces launched a search for the shooter.

An Israeli man was killed on Sunday morning in a shooting along Route 465, between the towns of Ofra and Eli in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Magen David Adom paramedics said the victim, an Arab Israeli man in his 30s, was unconscious and without a pulse when they arrived at the scene.

He was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Israeli forces launched a manhunt for the terrorist.

An Israeli man was killed in a terror shooting along Route 465 in the Binyamin region of Samaria. Credit: TPS. (source: JNS)

Last Sunday, two Israelis were wounded in a terrorist stabbing at the Mishor Adumim industrial zone, located east of Jerusalem in Judea.

MDA paramedics treated the victims, both security guards, at the scene before evacuating them, fully conscious and in stable condition, to the capital’s Hadassah Medical Center on Mount Scopus.

MDA said a 24-year-old woman was in good-to-moderate condition, while a man in his 20s sustained minor wounds in the attack.