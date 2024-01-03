The mob’s attempt to undermine America

Black Lives Matter and supporters of Hamas are using the same violent tactics to destroy the United States.

While antisemitic riots in support of Hamas are breaking out in cities across America, few if any such protests seem to be taking place in the Arab or Muslim world. One does not hear about outbreaks of violence in support of Hamas in the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Egypt or Jordan. In that part of the world, one can find support for Hamas only among America’s enemies like Iran and its terrorist proxies: Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and gangs of jihadis in Syria and Iraq.

There is a good reason for this: Our allies in the Middle East are rooting for Israel to destroy Hamas. They realize that Hamas is an ally of Iran in Iran’s effort—in collaboration with China and Russia—to undermine the American-led world order. Our allies also realize that Israel is the tip of the spear against these tyrants. Thus, the IDF is not only defending Israel, it is defending them.

Protesters in Boston, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, advocate for the anti-Israel BDS movement (from 2022)

If much of the Arab world wants Israel to prevail, then why are Jew-haters taking to the streets in midtown Manhattan, assaulting an overwhelmed and outnumbered NYPD while chanting “Jew, Jew”? It is because these protests have nothing to do with the Palestinians. They are driven solely by hatred of America and everything for which it stands. In the warped minds of these “protesters,” Hamas is their avatar. It is the embodiment of their hatred of America and their desire to destroy what it represents. They see Israel and world Jewry as America’s avatar, as the embodiment of Western civilization, freedom and democracy, and their first line of defense. Therefore, Israel and the Jews must be destroyed. If they are destroyed, America is weakened. That is the mobs’ ultimate goal.

Precisely because the rioters cannot win at the ballot box or persuade Americans to destroy their own country, the rioters resort to violence. They use violence to intimidate elected officials and the general populace to surrender to the mobs’ demands. Israel is not the only target of this strategy. One need only recall the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots to understand this. Indeed, it is no coincidence that the national leadership of BLM has publicly supported Hamas’s genocidal war against Israel.

BLM and its supporters have made tremendous progress in their effort to undermine American society. The widespread adoption of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) agenda by many governmental agencies—including, amazingly, the U.S. military—schools and businesses testifies to the efficacy of violence. The rioters use DEI to replace the American ideal of guaranteed equal opportunity for all with the Soviet model of guaranteed equal outcomes for all; to replace capitalism with socialism; and to replace judging people on the content of their character with judging them exclusively through the lens of race and gender.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in front of the Israeli consulate in San Francisco two days after Hamas massacred 1,400 men, women and children in southern Israel, Oct. 9, 2023. Credit: Phil Pasquini/Shutterstock.

The rioters’ success is a direct result of virtue-signaling elites’ total capitulation to their acts of violence. Rather than standing up to the rioters, the elites surrendered and declared themselves the most enlightened among us. America has been weakened by this cowardice. Hamas’s supporters hope to achieve the same success as BLM by using the same violent tactics.

Every elected official—Democrat and Republican—must send a message that these riots will not be tolerated. They must declare unequivocally that the people who participate in them are criminals who will be arrested, prosecuted and, if found guilty, sent to prison. There will be no quarter given. No concessions will be made. Every business and every college and university must reject such violent tactics. We must all speak with one voice: Violent revolutions are for weak, dying societies—not America.

Only peaceful demonstrations, civil public discourse and free and fair elections will bring about real change. That is the American way. It is worth fighting for.