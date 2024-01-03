The Final Solution for Hamas

Never again…has happened again. We thought that the Holocaust was not our ‘test,” that ours was the test of assimilation and intermarriage. On October 7 , Simchat Torah, we began reading the Torah from the beginning and read, …”and God separated between the dark and the light…,”our lives and Jewish history changed. It was and is a turning point in Jewish history, much like the Six Day War.

Hamas is more than ISIS, as Genesis 16:12 says of Hamas: “And he shall be a wild donkey of a man: his hand shall be against every man, and every man’s hand against him...”By using the word “wild donkey” before the word “man,” the Torah is testifying that Hamas is a pre-man, a Neanderthal, without a soul.

Hamas is a grandson of Haman. When Haman plotted the genocide of the Jews, the Megillah 3:13 states: “And letters were sent by posts into all the King’s provinces, to destroy, to slay, and to cause to perish, all Jews, both young and old, little children and women, in one day, even upon the thirteenth day of the twelfth month, which is the month Adar…

“Haman was killed, but the decree of genocide was still on the legal books of the Kingdom of Persia. When Esther asked King Achashveorosh to rescind the decree he said: “…the writing which is written in the King’s name, and sealed with the King’s ring, may no man reverse.”The King allowed Esther to write that the Jews could defend themselves against the coming genocide of ADAR 13, but the legal decree of geneocide could not be reversed once it had been sealed by the King’s decree.

Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn’s painting of Ahasuerus

According to my rebbe, HaRav Moshe Shapiro, ztz’l, the decree of genocide issued by Haman and Achashverosh has NEVER BEEN RESCINDED AND IT YET HANGS OVER OUR HEADS. It was executed during the Holocaust and it was executed on October 7, 2023.

The decree is still alive. Six million Jews of Europe, 1200 Jews of Be’eri and Nachal Oz, and over 500 IDF soldiers, are not.

What will be our response to this ongoing decree of Haman/Hamas?

The Talmud in Sanhedrin 97b provides us with the Final Solution to the decree of Haman and to the crisis that is Hamas, as it states: “In the future, the Holy One, Blessed be He, will establish a King against the Jews whose decrees are as harsh as those issued by Haman, and the Jewish people will have no choice but to repent, and this will restore them to the right path.”

Led by the IDF we are fighting back. The IDF will win. The Diaspora is sending money and supplies. We are demonstrating, lobbying Congress……and we must also listen to the Talmud, which predicted Hamas’ execution of Haman’s decree.

Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 31, 2023. Credit: IDF. (source: JNS)

Restoring us to the right path means following the words of Queen Esther who galvanized the Jews of Shushan into one nation, when she said, in Esther 4:16

לֵךְ כְּנוֹס אֶת-כָּל-הַיְּהוּדִים הַנִּמְצְאִים בְּשׁוּשָׁן

Go, gather together all the Jews that are present in Shushan.

Esther’s command of “go gather the Jews…” means to unite the nation with a common resolve and a common purpose: to survive and thrive as Jews.

Our answer to Hamas in Israel and in the Diaspora, must be to foster immediate: 1. Unity between Ashkenazim and Sefardim.

2. Unity between Religious and Secular.

3. Unity between Right and Left.

I call upon President Herzog, the Knesset and all Disapora Jewish Federations to establish a worldwide commission of hearings to establish programs to unify Ashkenazim and Sefardim, religious and secular and Right and Left.

One such program will be to learn our heritage, together. I will set you up with a study partner to learn about Jewish identity or the Jewish topic of your choice in any city of the world. Email me at partnersbmore@gmail.com

If not now, when?