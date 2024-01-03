Rocket attack hits synagogue in India; kills 7 from the tribe of Menashe

The Knesset’s Aliyah, Absorption and Diaspora Committee reported that a rocket attack in Manipur, India hit near a synagogue, killing seven members of the Bnei Menashe.

The attack was part of an ongoing intertribal conflict in Eastern India. It is unclear who fired the rocket but it did not intentionally target the Bnei Menashe or the synagogue, according to the Knesset report.

Since fighting broke out in May, two synagogues and ritual baths have been burned down due to the conflict. One community member was killed in May.

The conflict erupted in May in India’s north-eastern state of Manipur between the Hindu-majority Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Christian Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills. The Jewish tribe, the Bnei Menashe, aligned with the Kuki, were caught in the crossfire. In the past, members of the Jewish community in Manipur have been targeted because they are dual minorities — both Kuki-Mizo and Jewish.

According to government figures, as of 15 September, 175 people have been killed in the violence. 1,108 others were injured while 32 are missing. 4,786 houses were burnt and 386 religious structures including temples and churches were vandalized. The violence left more than 70,000 people displaced from their homes.

The Bnei Menashe (sons of Manasseh) claim descent from one of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel who were sent into exile by the Assyrian Empire more than 27 centuries ago. Their ancestors wandered through Central Asia and the Far East for centuries, before settling in what is now northeastern India, along the border with Burma and Bangladesh. Throughout their sojourn in exile, the Bnei Menashe continued to practice Judaism just as their ancestors did, including observing the Sabbath, keeping kosher, celebrating the festivals and following the laws of family purity. And they continued to nourish the dream of one day returning to the land of their ancestors, the Land of Israel.

That claim was endorsed in 2005 by Israel’s Sephardi chief rabbi, Shlomo Amar, who affirmed the Bnei Menashe’s status as a “lost tribe”. Bnei Menashe members are, nonetheless, required to undergo an orthodox Jewish conversion before being allowed to settle in Israel.

Approximately 5,000 members of the Bnei Menashe community have immigrated to Israel, including almost 1,500 in the past five years, according to the press release. Another 5,500 still live in India and are waiting to immigrate. About 4,000 live in Manipur, and another 600 live in the neighboring Mizoram region.

The Absorption Committee, chaired by lawmaker Oded Forer, held a discussion Tuesday on Bnei Menashe immigration and the community’s integration into Israel’s job market.

“The State of Israel must promote the immigration of the members of the community who remain in India,” Forer said, according to the press release.

He said the Knesset had not prioritized the immigration of the Bnei Menashe community, which he called a “historical mistake.”

“Last night the community of Bnei Menashe buried seven people who were killed as a result of a bomb falling near the synagogue,” said Tzvi Khaute, coordinator of the Bnei Menashe in Israel for Shavei Israel, a nonprofit that has facilitated and advocated for the community’s immigration, according to the press release. “I am begging that this community be allowed to immigrate to Israel. Every day that they stay in India and do not immigrate to Israel, they risk their lives.”

“There are riots in northern India, but the very identification of the Bnei Menashe community as Jews does not pose a danger,” said Michal Wheeler Tal, director of the Southeast Asia section of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, according to the press release. “We recommend that the community that remains in India immigrate to Israel, but with a low profile, in order to avoid being criticized for intervening in the internal affairs of the state. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help in every way to bring the members of the community to Israel.”

The Shavei Israel organization has opened relief centers in Manipur for the Bnei Menashe refugees, where they have been distributing food, clothing and medicine and arranging for shelter. Shavei Israel is raising funds to help the Bnei Menashe at this website.