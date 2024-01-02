Join the Conference: “Putting an End to the Two-State Paradigm”

As part of its Keep God’s Land initiative, Israel365 is organizing a conference in cooperation with the Sovereignty Movement titled, “ A wake-up call from Gaza: Putting an end to the Two State Paradigm”.

The conference will be held at the Bible Lands Museum on January 11 and will be divided into two parts:

From 2-5 PM, the conference will be held in Hebrew with a simultaneous translation to English made available on earphones.

Participants will include:

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leads a faction meeting of his Religious Zionism Party in Givat Harel, Feb. 14, 2023. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.

Dr. Ran Baretz, the founding editor of Mida, a Hebrew-language website, and a lecturer in public policy and security

Amit Segal, N12 news political commentator

Eliyahu Yossian, a Middle East researcher at the Mashgav Institute

Yair Ansbacher, a Fellow at the Misgav Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy.

Major Gershon HaCohen who served in the IDF for 42 years, commanding troops in battle on the Egyptian and Syrian fronts.

Kobi Eliraz, who served as a consultant on settlement matters to the Minister of Defense

Yoav Sorek, the Editor in Chief of the Shiloach Journal of for Policy and Thought.

Shalom Yerushalmi a journalist and political commentator

Elhanan Groner, a journalist with the Jewish Voice

Judith Katsover and Nadia Matar, Chairmen of the sovereignty movement

Nadia Matar, Jewish Belgian settler, looks out from her balcony of her home in the Jewish settlement of Efrat (seen background), on December 17, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90.

A detailed program will be published soon.

From 5:30-8:00 PM, the conference will be in English with a simultaneous translation to Hebrew available on earphones. The subject will be “Sovereignty”.

The schedule for the evening discussion will be moderated by Joshua Hammer, an American conservative political commentator, attorney, columnist, and legal scholar. He is a syndicated columnist, and senior editor-at-large for Newsweek.

The panel will be composed of:

MK Dan Ilouz, a Canadian-born Israeli politician currently serving as a member of the Knesset for the Likud party.

Likud MK Dan Illouz. Courtesy.

Caroline Glick, an Israeli conservative journalist and author.

Nadia Matar, a right-wing activist in Israel.

David Parsons, Vice President & Senior Spokesman for the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem.

Zvika Mor, the father of one of the Israelis kidnapped in Gaza.

6:15 PM – Keep God’s Land

The panel discussion will be moderated by Chris Mitchell, the bureau chief of the Christian Broadcasting Network News Middle East.

MK Ohad Tal, an Israeli politician who serves as a member of Knesset for the Religious Zionist Party.

MK Ohad Tal attends a committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 6, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz speaking at Israel365 Joint Prayer Event, November 2023

Prof. Eugene Kontorovich, a legal scholar, specializing in constitutional and international law.

Joshua Waller, Director of Operations for HaYovel,

7:00 PM – 2024 US Election

The panel discussion will be moderated by Alex Traiman, the CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief of JNS (Jewish News Syndicate).

The panel will be composed of:

Josh Reinstein, head of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus

Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel

Johnnie Moore, Congress of Christian Leaders

Rabbi Yitzchak Tendler, the executive director of Young Jewish Conservatives

Participants must register separately for each conference and pay a fee of 50 NIS per conference. Register early as a limited number of seats are available.

For the conference in English please click on the link:

For the Conference in Hebrew please click on the link: