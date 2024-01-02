Subscribe
IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Gaza as ground op expands south

JNS

JNS

January 2, 2024

Israeli forces killed dozens of terrorists in Jabalia and destroyed explosives planted on beaches during activities over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said on Tuesday morning.

In a combined land, air and sea campaign, Hamas operatives who placed explosive devices along the Gaza coastline and in nearby buildings were killed and the incendiary devices placed to harm troops were demolished.

Furthermore, among the terrorists eliminated in Jabalia in northern Gaza were drone operators and armed individuals driving vehicles toward Israeli forces.

Additionally, in Bureij in the central Strip, IDF troops located several rocket launchers positioned adjacent to an UNRWA school. A weapons production facility, launch pits and long-range rocket launchers were also located in central Gaza. IDF engineering forces dismantled the launchers.

While operating in southern Gaza City, troops identified three terrorists entering a compound and directed an IDF fighter jet to strike the building. Following the hit, secondary explosions were observed, indicating that large quantities of weapons were stored inside the compound.

Also, forces continued to target Khan Yunis in the south of the Strip, conducting a targeted raid on an operational compound where weapons were stored and terrorist activities were directed. During the searches, many weapons were located.

