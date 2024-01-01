Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

“Happy New Year’s to Israel” from Iran

A time for loving and a time for hating; A time for war and a time for peace.

Ecclesiastes

3:

8

(the israel bible)

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

January 1, 2024

2 min read

Hamas terrorists welcomed the new year by launching a wave of rockets toward southern and central Israel while Iran-backed terrorists in Iraq launched drones targeting Israel’s Golan Heights and a US military base in Iraq used by US troops.

More than 20 rockets were launched at Israeli population centers just a few minutes after midnight, sending millions of people racing for shelter.

Sirens sounded in numerous locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot, and towns along the Gaza border.

The Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the projectiles, with others landing in open areas.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The Israel Defense Forces had expressed cautious optimism earlier on Sunday in the wake of a decrease in the number of rockets launched from the Strip, as Jerusalem is reportedly preparing to allow some residents of the country’s southwestern region to return home.

One video showed a passenger jet landing while rockets flew nearby.

Celebrations were dampened this year due to the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis that took place less than 90 days ago and also due to the ongoing war.

The sharp drop in rocket attacks is a direct result of the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza, during which many launch sites have been destroyed, the military added.

According to IDF data, in the first week of December, after Hamas violated the hostages-for-ceasefire deal, 75 rockets were launched at Israel per day on average. Last week, that number dropped to 14.
The figure does not include mortars launched at ground troops operating inside the coastal enclave, rockets falling into the Mediterranean and failed rocket launches.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, the IDF has initiated an “orderly process” to allow Israeli evacuees who live between four and seven kilometers (2.5-4.4 miles) from the Gaza border to voluntarily return to their homes.

In a separate attack on Israel on Sunday night, the Iranian-supported  Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone at the Golan Heights, setting off Color Red sirens in the communities of Keshet and Katzrin.  The IDF told the media that one “aerial target” was intercepted by a fighter jet. This was at least the third drone attack on Israel carried out by the Iraqi militia.

Also on Sunday night, a drone was shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed. A few hours later, another drone was shot down over the al-Assad airbase in western Iraq which also hosts the US and other international forces.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attacks.

US military officials have counted 106 attacks against its troops in Iraq and Syria since Israel’s war against Hamas began

Last Monday, three US servicemen were injured, one critically, in a drone attack in northern Iraq .

Share this article

Related articles

Tony Blair to look into voluntary emigration for Gazans- report

JNS

JNS

Israel building biggest case against Hamas since Eichmann trial

JNS

JNS

In plain sight: IDF finds explosive devices planted in Gaza kindergarten

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .