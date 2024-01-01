“Happy New Year’s to Israel” from Iran

Hamas terrorists welcomed the new year by launching a wave of rockets toward southern and central Israel while Iran-backed terrorists in Iraq launched drones targeting Israel’s Golan Heights and a US military base in Iraq used by US troops.

More than 20 rockets were launched at Israeli population centers just a few minutes after midnight, sending millions of people racing for shelter.

Sirens sounded in numerous locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot, and towns along the Gaza border.

🚨Sirens sounding in central Israel🚨 pic.twitter.com/KYd2ny0PBt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 31, 2023

The Iron Dome defense system intercepted most of the projectiles, with others landing in open areas.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

New year, same Hamas terrorism.



While 129 Israelis are still being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Hamas also decided to start 2024 by launching a barrage of rockets at Israel.



There is no “happy” New Year until they are all home. pic.twitter.com/Szl23qcLqZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 31, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces had expressed cautious optimism earlier on Sunday in the wake of a decrease in the number of rockets launched from the Strip, as Jerusalem is reportedly preparing to allow some residents of the country’s southwestern region to return home.

One video showed a passenger jet landing while rockets flew nearby.

הצנזורה התירה לפרסום: אמש במהלך הירי מעזה לעבר יישובי המרכז – מטוס תועד נוחת בנתב"ג על רקע היירוטים של כיפת ברזלhttps://t.co/73J5yzkUMv pic.twitter.com/9HYsmw23yv — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) December 9, 2023

Celebrations were dampened this year due to the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis that took place less than 90 days ago and also due to the ongoing war.

For Israelis, time stopped on October 7th.



As the world marks New Year’s Eve, more than 100 Israelis are being held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.



Every minute counts. #BringThemAllHome #NewYears2024 pic.twitter.com/v5vDpwikXE — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) December 31, 2023

The sharp drop in rocket attacks is a direct result of the IDF’s ground operation in Gaza, during which many launch sites have been destroyed, the military added.

According to IDF data, in the first week of December, after Hamas violated the hostages-for-ceasefire deal, 75 rockets were launched at Israel per day on average. Last week, that number dropped to 14.

The figure does not include mortars launched at ground troops operating inside the coastal enclave, rockets falling into the Mediterranean and failed rocket launches.

According to Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, the IDF has initiated an “orderly process” to allow Israeli evacuees who live between four and seven kilometers (2.5-4.4 miles) from the Gaza border to voluntarily return to their homes.

In a separate attack on Israel on Sunday night, the Iranian-supported Islamic Resistance in Iraq launched a drone at the Golan Heights, setting off Color Red sirens in the communities of Keshet and Katzrin. The IDF told the media that one “aerial target” was intercepted by a fighter jet. This was at least the third drone attack on Israel carried out by the Iraqi militia.

Also on Sunday night, a drone was shot down over Erbil airport in northern Iraq, where US and other international forces are stationed. A few hours later, another drone was shot down over the al-Assad airbase in western Iraq which also hosts the US and other international forces.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attacks.

US military officials have counted 106 attacks against its troops in Iraq and Syria since Israel’s war against Hamas began

Last Monday, three US servicemen were injured, one critically, in a drone attack in northern Iraq .