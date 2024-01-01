Subscribe
Avigail and David top names for Jewish babies in Israel

January 1, 2024

Israel’s first baby of 2024, a boy, was born at 12:16 a.m. at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon to Coral and Daniel Sargo. 

“This is a serene and happy moment for us, the birth experience was amazing. At a time like this—this is our small victory,” said Coral.

Meanwhile, the biblical couple Avigail and David furnished the top names for Jewish babies born in Israel, according to the latest statistics for 2022 provided by the Central Bureau of Statistics over the weekend.

A newborn baby at the Sha’arei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem (2022)

The top three names for Jewish girls were Avigail followed by Tamar and Ayala, while among Jewish boys the most popular names were David and then Ariel and Lavie.

The most popular child’s name in Israel remains Mohammed, with one in eight Muslim boys bearing the name of the founder of Islam, down from one in six two decades ago. 

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .