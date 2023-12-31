Seeing what God sees (pt. 2)

The Way Forward Now

The Way forward for God’s people has always included seeing the vision of what God has and following His vision. The people of God (Hashem) must not only see what God sees, but also follow after what He sees.

Following After What God sees.

One of the most striking examples of following after what “God Sees” is seen in the journey of Moses and the Israelites as they are being led to the Promised Land.

“And the Lord (Hashem) went before them by day in a pillar of cloud to lead the way, and by night in a pillar of fire to give them light, so as to go by day and night.” (Exodus 13:21)

Hashem led them through the wilderness with a visible representation of His promise. He assured them that they were fulfilling a vision to arrive at a Promised Land He was giving them.

The Profound Impact of Hashem’s Presence.

The Israelites were empowered to look beyond their circumstances by seeing the pillar of fire by night and the cloud by day going before them. They could believe Hashem knew the way and was leading them towards their destiny. Their part in this journey was to both believe what they were seeing and to follow God’s leading. The commitment to follow the cloud going before them was directly impacted by their belief in where he was taking them. Trials and lack along the way at times caused them to question the vision and to doubt if they would arrive at the Promised Land.

The prophets remind us that God’s Word is sure and will be fulfilled. The prophet Isaiah calls on us to trust in God’s promises, “As My Word goes forth from My mouth, it will not return void, but will accomplish the purpose for which it is sent.” (Isaiah 55:10,11). In this way, Hashem’s Word or vision has the power to establish what He promises on the earth. This means that terrorists, politicians, or even enemy armies cannot keep Hashem’s Word from coming to pass. The Lord (Hashem) even assigns angels who watch over His words (visions) to perform His word to establish them, “Bless the Lord, you His angles, who excel in strength, who do His word.” (Psalms 103:20).

God gives His people victory over their enemies. It seems to be understood in Scripture that the enemies of Israel will try to find ways to prevent Israel from fulfilling God’s vision for them on earth. Hashem assures this so they will know that He will cause Israel to prevail against her enemies. There are promises in the Bible that, like pillars of clouds, rise up to encourage God’s people assuring us that He is still going before them.

Pillar Clouds of God’s Promises.

Hashem promises deliverances from strong enemies in His Word, “He delivers me from my strong enemy, from those who hated me. They confronted me in the day of my calamity, but the Lord was my support.” (Psalms 18:17-18).

Israeli troops operating in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, Dec. 21, 2023. Credit: IDF.

Can you see what God sees? Can you see that in the midst, and in the aftermath of the October 7th attack on Israel from multiple enemies, that God (Hashem) is going before Israel to support them? Can you see His visible presence in the night as pillars of fire are seen on the battlefield? Here is one of His Pillar of Fire promises, “You have delivered me from the striving of the people; You have made me the head of the nations. A people I have not seen shall serve me.” (Psalms 18:43). (Even Cowboys from faraway places like Wyoming have come to serve and harvest your crops).

Hashem’s pillar of fire promises include pledges for victory in battle, “It is God (Hashem) who avenges me and subdues the peoples under me (even those in tunnels); He delivers Me from My enemies. You also lift me up above those who rise above me (with rockets); You have delivered me from the violent (Hamas) men. Therefore, I will give thanks to You, O Lord, among the Gentiles. (Psalms 18:47-49).

Can you see the “Way Forward” with God’s promises, with His pillars of clouds and fire? His firey promises of victory assure us Israel will be victorious and fulfill the destiny He has for her.

The Way Forward for Israel Now.

The way forward for Israel must always move in the direction of what God has promised this nation or the sons of Jacob. The pillar of God’s promises like the clouds in the wilderness are going before Israel. God has promised the scattered tribes will return from the nations to the hills of Judea and Samaria. The lands givento their forefathers (sons of Jacob) will return to them. The surrounding nations want these lands for a Two-State solution that violates the covenant promises of God to Israel. Building peace on a promise to divide God’s Promised Land to Israel will never bring peace. Instead, this action will bring judgment upon the nations that push for this solution according to the prophet Joel, in Joel 3:2. Here, God says he will enter into judgment with all nations who have scattered His heritage Israel, and divided their lands. This pillar of fire promise tells us God only sees a “One-State” solution for the nation of Israel and invites us to set aside men’s worldview for a biblical worldview.

Israeli Flag hung up at Kibbutz Be’eri, in the Gaza envelope, which was destroyed by Hamas

God’s Biblical World View for Israel.

In Hashem’s biblical worldview, the scattered tribes return to Judea and Samaria and all of Israel to the lands promised to their forefathers, “I will take you from among the nations, gather you out of all countries, and bring you into your own land. Then you will dwell in the land that Hashem gave your fathers; you shall be My people, and I will be your God.” (Ezekiel 36:24, 28).

God will establish the returning tribes in all the lands of Israel and will set His sanctuary (temple) in their midst forever. (Ezekiel 37:21,27). Can you see the pillar of fire promise to establish a temple with an altar?

The Final War Looms for Israel.

Note: Ezekiel 38 describes a final war against Israel. We do not know if we are now seeing the beginning of this final war against Israel or if this is a prelude to what is to come. Many of the nations described in this Gog and Magog War are now supporting those attacking Israel.

In Ezekiel 38, as the Lord is bringing back the Sons of Jacob, from the nations, and restoring the temple, Israel is attacked on multiple fronts. The prophet describes multiple nations attacking Israel and gives their ancient names which include: Persia (Iran), Turkey Tubal), Ethiopia (Yemen), Libya, and Rosh (Russia).

A man whose father was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. searches the rubble for family mementos and rescuing the family menorah in Kibbutz Be’eri, Nov. 30, 2023. Photo by Chen Schimmel/Flash90. (Photo credit Avishag Shaar Yashuv) (source: JNS)

“You shall come up against My people Israel like a cloud, to cover the land. It will be in the latter days that I will bring you against My land, so the nations may know Me, what I am hallowed in you, O God, before their eyes.” (Ezekiel 38:2-6, 16).

God promises to intervene in this invasion of Israel in such descriptive language that we can see the pillars of fire in Israel, “I am against you, O Gog, the prince of Rosh (Russia), Meshech, and Tubal (Turkey); I will bring you up from the north and bring you against the mountains of Israel (Hills of Judea and Samaria). I will knock the bow out of your hand, and you will fall upon the mountains of Israel, you and all your troops and the nations with you. And I will fire on Magog and on those who live in security in the coastlands. I will make My holy name known in the midst of My people Israel.” (Ezekiel 39:1-4, 6).

Hashem has made it clear in these prophecies that He will intervene on behalf of Israel. His word from the prophets is going before Israel like pillars of clouds and pillars of fire to establish the Sons of Jacob in the lands of Israel. Nations will rise up to try and prevent Israel from inhabiting the lands of their forefathers, but Hashem will defeat them and establish His sanctuary in the midst of Israel.

Praying for victory in the Israel-Gaza war. January 3, 2024

This coming year is of immense importance as we agree with Hashem’s Word for Israel. A friend has suggested that we set aside January 3, 2024, to fast and pray for God’s divine intervention in the war with Hamas (Islamic Jihad) and Israel. We know that Israel is on the Jewish calendar, but we wish to ask our Christian friends to set a day of fasting and prayer for Wednesday, January 3rd to pray for God’s divine intervention in the war. Break the fast at the evening meal with praise and thanksgiving for God’s intervention in the war and victory for Israel.

An Israeli soldier shares exchanges in an Israeli Air Force helicopter with Tal, 9, and Gal Goldstein, 11, of Kfar Aza (their mother, Chen Goldstein, 48, and sister, Agam Goldstein, 17, were also released), on their return to Israel from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 26, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of the IDF Spokesperson.

Third Day Cloud Promises for Jan. 3 Prayer & Fasting. Examples of God’s Interventions:

Genesis 1:13: God (Hashem) intervened in the darkness. He said on the third day, “Let there be light.” Genesis 22:4-6: Abraham looked up on the third day and saw the mountain and the place of sacrifice to take Isaac. On this mountain, God would provide a ram for the sacrifice. Genesis 42:18: Joseph said to His brothers on the third day, “Do this and live for I fear Hashem.” Exodus 19:11: The Lord (Hashem) came down on Mt. Sinai on the third day with thunder and lightning and they heard a trumpet sound. Hosea 6:2,3: A promise of revival and restoration.

“After two days He will revive us; On the third day He will raise us up, that we may live in His sight, He is going to establish us in the morning. He will come to us like the rain, like the latter and former rain to the earth.”