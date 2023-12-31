Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

In plain sight: IDF finds explosive devices planted in Gaza kindergarten

JNS

JNS

December 31, 2023

2 min read

Fourteen terrorists killed in Gaza City, Beit Lahia and Khan Yunis • IDF Bedouin battalion uncovers tunnel shafts in southern Gaza • Hamas targets Israeli forces from school where civilians were sheltering.

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed explosive devices and other terrorist infrastructure inside a kindergarten in the Gaza Strip on Saturday as the military continued its offensive against Hamas.

Troops found the explosives planted inside the school during searches on the outskirts of Al-Shati Camp on the northern Gaza coastline.

Furthermore, 14 terrorists were killed in combined ground and aerial attacks in southern Gaza City, Beit Lahia and Khan Yunis.

IDF troops from the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (Bedouin Battalion) uncovered two tunnel shafts in southern Gaza and destroyed them with the assistance of armored and engineering forces.

Additionally, the Israel Air Force struck dozens of terror targets during the overnight hours, including military compounds and a tunnel.

The IDF said on Saturday night that Hamas terrorists had fired on Israeli soldiers from a Gaza school where civilians were sheltering.

A Hamas rocket launcher placed next to a kindergarten in Gaza. Credit: IDF.
A Hamas rocket launcher placed next to a kindergarten in Gaza. Credit: IDF. October 2023

Soldiers from the IDF’s 188th Brigade’s combat team had been operating in the area of a school in the Al Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, encountering Hamas squads firing from buildings. On Thursday, the military received intelligence that dozens of Hamas terrorists had entrenched themselves inside a school together with a civilian population.

“The terrorists took advantage of the presence of civilians in the school area in order to fire RPGs and small arms at the forces while hiding behind women and children,” the IDF said.

Forces from the 188th Brigade’s combat team raided the school and arrested dozens of terrorists.

The IDF added that at least nine tunnel shafts were found inside the UNRWA refugee camp.

Share this article

Related articles

Iran: Oct. 7 massacre was response to Trump-ordered 2020 Soleimani killing

JNS

JNS

Israel attacked in the north and the south as the war in Gaza rages on

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

IDF chief of staff ‘approved plans’ in north, warns Hezbollah ready to attack

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .