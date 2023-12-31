Jerusalem accuses South Africa of ‘blood libel’ with ICJ filing

Hamas praised Pretoria for filing a genocide suit against Israel at the International Court of Justice and called for other countries to do the same.

Jerusalem slammed South Africa on Friday for taking a genocide case against Israel to the International Court of Justice in The Hague over its prosecution of the war in Gaza.

In a move praised by the Hamas terror group, Pretoria accused Jerusalem of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention by intending “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a part of

the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group.”

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands. Credit: Wikimedia Commons. (source: JNS)

Israel’s Foreign Ministry responded to the ICJ filing in a statement, saying that South Africa was participating in a “blood libel” against the Jewish state.

“South Africa’s claim has no factual and judicial basis and is a despicable and cheap exploitation of the court,” the statement read.

The ministry further claimed that “South Africa is collaborating with a terror group that calls for the destruction of the State of Israel,” in reference to Hamas.

An ANC delegation and South African Communist Party leader Solly Mapaila hold a bilateral meeting with Hamas and Fatah delegations at Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg, Dec. 5, 2023. Source: ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula/X. (source: JNS)

Additionally, the ministry accused Hamas of attempting “to carry out genocide” on Oct. 7, when some 3,000 heavily armed terrorists crossed the Gaza border into Israel to murder 1,200 people, wound thousands more, and take 240 hostages back to the Strip.

Hamas also engaged in acts of rape, sexual abuse, torture and mutilation during the bloody hours-long rampage across the northwestern Negev.

Also, the ministry emphasized that the IDF does not target civilians in Gaza and is only interested in targets terrorists. “Israel has clarified that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not the enemy.”

Free free Palestine ! Down with Genocide down! pic.twitter.com/NSafXDe9ml — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Fikile Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) December 30, 2023

“We call on the International Court of Justice and the international community to reject the baseless claims of South Africa out of hand,” the statement concluded.

For its part, Hamas praised South Africa for initiating the legal proceedings against Israel, with the terror group saying in a statement that “we highly appreciate South Africa’s move to submit a request to the International Court of Justice to initiate proceedings to investigate the Zionist entity’s criminal act of committing genocide against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas called on other countries to submit similar requests “against this Nazi entity.”

The Nazi genocide against the Jews in Europe was one of the main drivers for the the adoption of the Genocide Convention by the United Nations in 1948.

Last month, Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa for consultations after the country’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) accused the Jewish state of “genocide” in Gaza.

ANC spokeswoman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri had said that, “We cannot sit back and watch the genocidal actions of the Israeli regime.”

The move came two weeks after Pretoria recalled its diplomats from Israel.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor spoke by phone with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Oct. 17, less than two weeks after the terror group’s assault on southern Israel.