Antisemitic vandals target offices of two pro-Israel New York congressmen

“I, for one, will not be intimidated,” wrote Rep. Ritchie Torres.

Antisemitic vandals defaced the offices this past week of two pro-Israel New York congressmen.

“The vandalism of one of our offices yesterday is just the latest escalation in the tactics being used by those who sympathize more with Hamas than with Israel,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) wrote on Dec. 28.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, I want the Palestinian people to be free from their true oppressors—Hamas, a terrorist organization that has been the governing body in Gaza for nearly two decades and has used the Palestinian people as human shields,” he added.

The vandalism of one of our offices yesterday is just the latest escalation in the tactics being used by those who sympathize more with Hamas than with Israel. https://t.co/AjbKDecFG4 — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) December 29, 2023

The New York Post shared images of stickers attached to the entrance to one of Lawler’s district offices that state “Blood on your hands Mike Lawler,” “Ceasefire,” “Child murder Lawler,” “Gaza is half children,” “25,000+ murdered,” “Mike Lawler resign” and “Palestinian lives matter.”

Earlier in the week, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote that “on Christmas Day, anti-Israel extremists vandalized my Bronx office with red paint, symbolizing blood.”

“Covered in ‘blood’ is a doll meant to symbolize Jesus, whom the vandals describe as a ‘Palestinian child messiah,’” Torres wrote. “The escalation in intimidation and incitement against members of Congress feels like it is heading in a dangerous direction. I, for one, will not be intimidated.”