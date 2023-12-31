Syria: IDF hits targets in Aleppo area

Israel confirmed separate strikes in Syria earlier in the day in response to rocket-fire on the Golan Heights.

Israeli strikes caused “material damage” to sites near Aleppo in northwestern Syria on Saturday, according to official Syrian media.

“At about 17:20 p.m. on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, targeting some points south of Aleppo city,” the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Israel has reportedly struck the Aleppo and Damascus airports multiple times, in a bid to prevent Iran from smuggling weapons via Syria to its terror proxy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed it conducted strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country fell in the Golan Heights.

“Two launches that were identified crossing from Syria fell in an open area. The IDF is striking the sources of fire,” said the military.

Israeli soldiers watch the Syrian side of the border in the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Oct. 30, 2023. Photo by Michael GiladiFlash90.

On Wednesday, an Iran-backed militia in Syria launched a suicide drone at Israel’s southern Golan Heights.

The explosives-laden unmanned aerial vehicle impacted near Eliad, a moshav east of the Sea of Galilee.

Also last week, Iran threatened Israel with retaliation after a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer was killed in an airstrike in Syria on Monday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency reported that Maj. Gen. Razi Mousavi “was killed during an attack by the Zionist regime a few hours ago in Zainabiya district in the suburbs of Damascus.” Hebrew media reported that three missiles hit a weapons depot south of the Syrian capital in a targeted attack.

Considered one of the IRGC’s top Quds Force commanders, Mousavi was responsible for coordinating the “military” alliance between Iran and Syria and was reportedly involved in Tehran’s efforts to supply its terror proxies in the region with weapons, including Hezbollah.

Israeli soldiers light candles on the second night of Chanukah, at a staging area near the Israeli border with Syria, on Dec. 8, 2023. Photo by Michael Giladi/Flash90. (Source: JNS)

He was a longtime confidante of Qasem Soleimani, the Quds Force commander killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

Israel has hit hundreds of terror targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country.