Two Israelis wounded in terror stabbing outside Jerusalem

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

December 29, 2023

Two Israelis were wounded on Thursday night in a Palestinian stabbing attack at the Mizmoriya checkpoint near Bethlehem, just south of Jerusalem, the Israel Police said.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated a 20-year-old woman in serious condition and a 25-year-old man in moderate condition at the scene. It evacuated them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in the capital.

The terrorist was reportedly shot and neutralized, and the road to Jerusalem was briefly blocked following the attack.

Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster said the terrorist arrived by car from the direction of Jerusalem, got out of the vehicle and stabbed security officers guarding the checkpoint.

The victims of a stabbing attack near Bethlehem arrive at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Dec. 28, 2023. Photo by Yoav Dudkevitch/TPS.

“We are fighting a cruel enemy. The enemy is the same in Gaza, in the north and in Judea and Samaria,” said Shlomo Ne’eman, head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council.

The attack ended as every encounter with terrorists ought to, Ne’eman added, “with a dead terrorist.” Ne’eman, who also serves as the head of the Yesha Council umbrella group, wished the wounded a quick recovery.

On Nov. 30, terrorists killed three Israelis and wounded six other people in a shooting at the main entrance to Jerusalem.

Two weeks earlier, Hamas terrorists shot and killed an Israel Defense Forces soldier and wounded five other members of the security forces near the “tunnel road” checkpoint between Gush Etzion and the capital city.

On Nov. 6, an Israel-American Border Police officer was killed in a terrorist stabbing near Herod’s Gate to Jerusalem’s Old City. Another officer was moderately wounded in the attack.

