ISRAEL IS AT WAR

US has delivered over 10,000 tons of military equipment to Israel

Yehoshua established friendship with them; he made a pact with them to spare their lives, and the chieftains of the community gave them their oath.

Joshua

9:

14

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 28, 2023

< 1 minute

The United States has delivered more than 10,000 tons of military weapons and equipment to Israel since the start of the war on Oct. 7, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

These shipments have arrived in 244 cargo planes and 20 ships. The Hamas terror group invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, murdering 1,200 people, mostly civilians, precipitating the launch of “Operation Swords of Iron” with support from Washington.

According to the report, Israel’s Defense Ministry has acquired nearly $2.8 billion in additional purchases from the United States. This includes “armored vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition and more.”

Additionally, the report states that Israel’s military production lines are working around the clock during the war.

