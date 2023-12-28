US has delivered over 10,000 tons of military equipment to Israel

The United States has delivered more than 10,000 tons of military weapons and equipment to Israel since the start of the war on Oct. 7, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

These shipments have arrived in 244 cargo planes and 20 ships. The Hamas terror group invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, murdering 1,200 people, mostly civilians, precipitating the launch of “Operation Swords of Iron” with support from Washington.

US Secretary of Defense Austin, IMoD Director General Zamir and IDF Deputy Chief of General Staff Baram welcomed an American cargo plane at the Nevatim Air Force base, the first landing of such aircraft since the commencement of the war, delivering armaments for IDF use. pic.twitter.com/d4RiNLBobr — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) October 13, 2023

According to the report, Israel’s Defense Ministry has acquired nearly $2.8 billion in additional purchases from the United States. This includes “armored vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition and more.”

Additionally, the report states that Israel’s military production lines are working around the clock during the war.