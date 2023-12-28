Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Army of God: Top pundit notes that religious soldiers represent 45% of fallen, only 20% of population

Proclaim this among the nations: Prepare for battle! Arouse the warriors, Let all the fighters come and draw near!

Joel

4:

9

(the israel bible)

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

December 28, 2023

2 min read

 Amit Segal, the political correspondent for Channel 12 and one of the top news reporters in Israel, noted that religious soldiers are over-represented among the combat troops that have fallen in the war.

“I must say something that I’ve been refraining from saying,” said Segal, “When heroes from the Druze community fell, we honored their heroism. In addition, a discussion arose about whether that common fate should cause us to rethink the Nationality Law.”

He referred to a “crusade of defamation and division against the religious Zionists” that has been carried out by the left-wing media. Segal referred to the Bnei David pre-military academy in the settlement of Eli which has frequently been targeted by left-wing organizations that oppose allowing Jews to live in Judea and Samaria. In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League claimed that the head rabbi of the academy espoused Nazi ideology.

Segal noted the calls to close the academy.

“Fourteen of the fallen soldiers are alumni,” Segal noted. “45% of the fallen soldiers are from the religious Zionist sector, and even more, if you count what is called the ‘clear kippot’ – the ones who are no longer religious [but were raised on religious Zionist values].”

According to the Israel 2022 International Religious Freedom Report, about 20% of the Jews in Israel self-identify as Religious Zionists.

“And no one even mentions it,” Segal said. “No one says ‘Maybe what we thought about those ‘crazy’ people on the hills in Judea and Samaria, with side curls, tzitzit, and an Uzi submachine gun, maybe we should stop and think again.’ Forget it, you don’t even have to think again, you don’t even have to stop evacuating outposts; just say that sentence.”

Segal has also reported on Haredim (Ultra-Orthodox) volunteering for IDF service when the war began.

An article in Hebrew-language Kippa News reported that since the beginning of the war, more than three hundred Haredi women who are exempt from military service have volunteered for the IDF.

