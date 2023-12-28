Israel attacked in the north and the south as the war in Gaza rages on

While the war against Hamas in Gaza rages on, an Iranian drone from Iraq and a barrage of Hezbollah rockets hit the north as US naval forces shot down a wave of Houthi drones over the Red Sea in the south.

Color Red sirens were sounded in northern Israel when at least 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon. Hezbollah rockets hit the towns of Rosh Hanikra and Kiryat Shmona, marking a major escalation in hostilities on Israel’s northern border. Six of the rockets impacted inside Kiryat Shmona, causing damage to residential buildings. Four rockets landed in open areas. An additional three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. No injuries were reported in the attack.

At least 18 rockets were fired at coastal Rosh Hanikra at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. At least six of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, with several others falling in open areas.

Hezbollah claimed to have fired 30 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and launched an additional three explosive drones at the Mount Dov area.

Israeli fighter jets struck the launch site of the drone attack, as well as other targets close to the border, the IDF said in a statement.

לפני זמן קצר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר השלימו תקיפה ממוקדת של מטרות טרור בשטח לבנון.

במסגרת התקיפה, הושמדו מספר תשתיות טרור לצד אתרים צבאיים של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה.



כמו כן, במהלך השעות האחרונות זוהו מספר שיגורים שחצו משטח לבנון לעבר מרחבים שונים בצפון הארץ ונפלו בשטח פתוח>> pic.twitter.com/d63LHnJyAg — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 27, 2023

The IDF carried out “wide-scale” strikes against Hezbollah targets on Sunday after rockets and anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted multiple communities in northern Israel.

Footage circulating on social media shows Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon this morning. pic.twitter.com/HlVLMQCUu2 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 24, 2023

Four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed in attacks on the northern border, which have included dozens of anti-tank missile attacks.

On Tuesday, the US announced the USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group shot down 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the southern Red Sea. The attack was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen.

An IAF fighter jet shot down a "hostile aerial target" over the Red Sea earlier today, which the military says was heading toward Israel.



The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen claimed to have fired several drones at Israel's southernmost city of Eilat today. pic.twitter.com/irFLjaSlDX — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) December 26, 2023