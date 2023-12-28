Israel attacked in the north and the south as the war in Gaza rages on

While the war against Hamas in Gaza rages on, an Iranian drone from Iraq and a barrage of Hezbollah rockets hit the north as US naval forces shot down a wave of Houthi drones over the Red Sea in the south.
Color Red sirens were sounded in northern Israel when at least 34 rockets were fired from Lebanon. Hezbollah rockets hit the towns of Rosh Hanikra and Kiryat Shmona, marking a major escalation in hostilities on Israel’s northern border. Six of the rockets impacted inside Kiryat Shmona, causing damage to residential buildings. Four rockets landed in open areas. An additional three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome. No injuries were reported in the attack.
At least 18 rockets were fired at coastal Rosh Hanikra at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. At least six of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, with several others falling in open areas.
Hezbollah claimed to have fired 30 rockets at Kiryat Shmona and launched an additional three explosive drones at the Mount Dov area.
Israeli fighter jets struck the launch site of the drone attack, as well as other targets close to the border, the IDF said in a statement.
The IDF carried out “wide-scale” strikes against Hezbollah targets on Sunday after rockets and anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted multiple communities in northern Israel.
Four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed in attacks on the northern border, which have included dozens of anti-tank missile attacks.
On Tuesday, the US announced the USS Laboon, a guided-missile destroyer, and F-18 fighter jets from the Eisenhower carrier strike group shot down 12 one-way attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles, and two land attack cruise missiles in the southern Red Sea. The attack was launched by the Iran-backed Houthis from Yemen.