The UN is the Sanhedrin of the Temple of Replacement Theology

Relations between Israel and the United Nations have always been tenuous at best but they recently took a turn for the worse when, on Monday, the Israeli government announced it will no longer grant automatic visas to UN employees. Israel spokesman Eylon Levy said that Israel will no longer work with “those [who] cooperate with Hamas’s terror regime’s propaganda machine.”

“International officials have been deflecting blame onto Israel to cover up for the fact that they are covering up for Hamas in failing to condemn Hamas for hijacking aid and failing to condemn it for waging war out of hospitals,” Levy said.

This message was echoed by Eli Cohen, Israel’s minister of foreign affairs, in a post to Twitter., saying that the UN has “legitimized war crimes … ignored the acts of rape committed against Israeli women”

Indeed, relations between the UN and Israel have always been difficult. After passing Resolution 181 on November 29, 1947 recognizing the state of Israel, the UN began to turn on the only Jewish state in the world, passing more resolutions against Israel than against all the other nations combined. Last year, the UN passed 15 anti-Israel resolutions as compared to six resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The anti-Israel bias that is so prevalent in the United Nations has gotten even worse since Hamas massacred over 1,200 Israelis on October 7, an act the General Assembly has still not condemned. Indeed, on October 27, the UN failed to adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the release of the hostages. The resolution also failed to recognize Israel’s right to defend itself and its citizens against terrorism. Instead, the assembly approved a resolution expressing concern over all violence since October 7 — without mentioning Hamas or explaining that Hamas had initiated the violence. The UNGA-approved resolution calls for establishing a mechanism to protect the Palestinian civilian population without asking the same for Israelis. It also calls for an immediate ceasefire, which would enable Hamas to survive, rearm, and carry out future attacks on Israel, something its leaders have pledged to do.

It should be noted that the United Nations does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres justified the Hamas attack. On October 24, he presented a long and one-sided account of Palestinian grievances, he which he said the Hamas attacks “did not happen in a vacuum.”

In addition, several UN officials have equated Israel’s war on Hamas to the massacre of October 7. Perhaps even more egregious than the UN itself is the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese.

Rabbi Hillel Weiss is a lawyer and professor emeritus of literature at Bar Ilan University. He also served as the official spokesman for the nascent Sanhedrin which has since disbanded. Rabbi Weiss explained that the United Nations was formed as a misguided attempt to replace the Sanhedrin which was part of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem.

“The Sanhedrin was the highest form of democracy, with a proportional representation from each tribe,” Rabbi Weiss said. “When Solomon established the Temple, the Sanhedrin was part of the structure itself so that the people could access the law when they came to serve God. This included the nations who came to Jerusalem to participate in the service of the God of Israel. Solomon established his Temple and the Sanhedrin in peace.”

The Sanhedrin was an assembly of twenty-three judges appointed in every city in the Land of Israel. Since the dissolution of the Sanhedrin in 358

Rabbi Weiss explained that the United Nations was established as a replacement for the Sanhedrin in Jerusalem.

This could have been an act that brought mankind closer to God had it been carried out in a godly manner; in Jerusalem and with laws based in Torah,” Rabbi Weiss said. “But in a shocking display of hubris, they spread the organization all over the world, everywhere except Jerusalem. Rather than lead to unity of nations under one God, as its name implies, the United Nations has taken on an anti-God agenda that has led to universal discord, much like the Tower of Babel.”

“Replacement theology, that is, replacing the Chosen People as described in the Bible, is a form of idolatry” Rabbi Weiss explained. “When the United Nations established itself as the arbiter among the nations instead of the Sanhedrin, they were trying to usurp the Bible. So, of course, the resolutions that come out of such an institution are anti-Bible and only bring destruction to the world.”

The Sanhedrin frequently criticized the United Nations for its anti-Biblical resolutions. This included denying the covenant which gave the land of Israel to the descendants of Abraham. The United Nations Human Rights Council also declared that abortions and euthanasia are universal human rights in contravention of the Noahide Laws that are incumbent upon all of humanity.

But, Rabbi Weiss explained, the United Nations had Messianic aspirations that included standing instead of the Temple of Jerusalem when the Messiah arrived. Rabbi Weiss noted that this was expressed in a verse from Isaiah featuring prominently in several places in the UN.

Thus He will judge among the nations And arbitrate for the many peoples, And they shall beat their swords into plowshares And their spears into pruning hooks: Nation shall not take up Sword against nation; They shall never again know war. Isaiah 2:4

While the verse is graphically represented in a statue in the UN garden named “Let Us Beat Our Swords into Plowshares”, the actual words only appear on the “Isaiah Wall” of Ralph Bunche Park across First Avenue.

“While this may seem like an homage to the Biblical mandate, the UN version of the verse omits the first section of the verse that describes God as the ultimate judge among the nations,” Rabbi Weiss said.

“Bringing only part of a verse was clearly an intentional attempt to replace Isaiah’s end-of-days vision with one that put the UN in place of God as the final arbiter of mankind,” Rabbi Weiss said.

“When the United Nations voted to ‘create’ Israel, something that God had already done as described in the Bible, they also declared Jerusalem to be a ‘universal city’, essentially an attempt to overrule what God had already done and attempting to erase Jerusalem’s role to send out teaching to the world,” Rabbi Weiss said.

In 2017, the nascent Sanhedrin called on the nations of the world to take their prophesied role in building Jerusalem and establish an Organization of 70 Nations. This would recognize each nation as having its own borders, its own resources, its own language and culture, in direct opposition to globalization and open borders.

