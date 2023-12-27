Kanye West conveniently “apologizes” in Hebrew to Jews

This isn’t the first time the musician, who goes by Ye, has acknowledged his Jew-hatred

After a long history of Jew-hatred, Kanye West—the musician who goes by Ye—wrote in March that he liked Jewish people again after watching a film by Jonah Hill, who is Jewish. But earlier this month, he went on another antisemitic rant.

On Tuesday, some two weeks before the rapper’s new album “Vultures” is slated to release, Ye issued an apology in Hebrew on his Instagram account.

In the post, Ye “sincerely” apologized to “the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.” It wasn’t clear who, if anyone, the latter phrase was intended to quote.

pic.twitter.com/NIorkD5pB7 — ye (@kanyewest) December 26, 2023 “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity”



This appears to be the first time that Ye has apologized for antisemitism, although the apology noted that his actions “may” have caused harm.

The apology comes before his new album, which Ye made with fellow hip-hop star Ty Dolla $ign, is released. The album was set for release this month but was rescheduled twice, because Nicki Minaj did not want a song she contributed to compete with her new album.