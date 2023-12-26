Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

WATCH: Israeli doc shows footage of Nova music festival massacre

December 26, 2023

A nearly one-hour documentary comprising first-hand video and audio footage from the Nova music festival massacre on Oct. 7 has become the most viewed film in the history of Israel’s Yes Studios.

Some 364 people were murdered at the outdoor event near Kibbutz Re’im attended by 3,500 partygoers—nearly one-third of the 1,200 people killed by Hamas terrorists during their mass invasion of the northwestern Negev. Many were wounded, and at least 40 were taken back to Gaza as hostages. There were widespread reports of rape and sexual abuse, including gang rape.

Directed by Dan Pe’er, Yes offered the “#NOVA” documentary to all Israeli outlets to air for free, and the company is working on international distribution. It is currently available in the Hebrew language of the victims and Arabic of the perpetrators.

Another documentary, “Supernova: The Music Festival Massacre,” has already been picked up by worldwide broadcasters. That film premiered on Dec. 23 on Israel’s Kan.

Watch the “#Nova” documentary here. Warning: Graphic depictions of violence.

