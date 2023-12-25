Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

This Christmas, Jewish nonprofit doles out its largest disbursement to ‘righteous gentiles’

Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

December 25, 2023

< 1 minute

Nearly 100 people, who saved Jews during the Holocaust, will receive $325,500 from the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous this holiday season.

Each of 93 “righteous gentiles,” who saved Jews during the Holocaust, is slated to receive a $3,500 payment from the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous this Christmas season, or a combined $325,000.

The holiday payment to the heroes, who live in 11 countries, is the largest the nonprofit has given in its 30-year history, the West Orange, N.J. foundation stated.

Avenue of the Righteous Among the Nations in Yad Vashem

The disbursement is on top of $1,200 quarterly awards that the righteous gentiles receive. Since its founding, the foundation has given $44 million to about 2,500 rescuers who live in more than 34 countries, it stated. 

“Each of these Righteous Gentiles is a hero who confronted their own mortality in order to save their Jewish neighbors from Nazi persecution,” stated Stanlee Stahl, executive vice president of the foundation.

“We want this holiday season to be memorable for them, as in their old age, many are facing hardship and isolation,” she added. “This financial assistance to help them buy food, medicine and pay the heating bills is just one of the many ways we can repay our boundless gratitude for all that they did in risking their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.”

Share this article

