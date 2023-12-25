Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

On Christmas, Netanyahu thanks Christians for support against Hamas

JNS

JNS

December 25, 2023

< 1 minute

“I want to thank you for your prayers. And I want to assure you, that as we stand together, we will also prevail.,” said the Israeli premier.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a Christmas message to Christians across the world.

“Christmas is supposed to be a time of good will to all men and peace on Earth. Well, we don’t have peace on Earth, not in our part anyway, and we certainly don’t see good will to all men,” began the premier.

“We’re facing monsters, monsters who murdered children in front of their parents and parents in front of their children, who raped and beheaded women, who burned babies alive, who took babies hostages. This is a battle not only of Israel against these barbarians, it’s a battle of civilization against barbarism. And I know in this that we have your support,” continued Netanyahu.

“I want to thank you for your prayers. And I want to assure you, that as we stand together, we will also prevail. We shall win this war and secure our common values and our common future,” he added.

Also Sunday, Netanyahu’s wife Sara sent an official letter to Pope Francis seeking his assistance in efforts to release 129 hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Sara Netanyahu previously sent similar letters to the wives of 33 world leaders, including U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.

