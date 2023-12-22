Gen Z Jewish and Christian Women in Israel to Declare: “Keep God’s Land!”

A group of remarkable Gen Z women leaders, all in their 20s and hailing from diverse Christian and Jewish backgrounds, are participating in a groundbreaking leadership mission to Israel with Israel365.

Scheduled from November 22nd to 27th, the mission is part of “Keep God’s Land,” a new faith-based movement aimed at strengthening Israeli sovereignty throughout Israel. The mission’s agenda is packed with meaningful volunteer work, advocacy training, Biblical and historical studies, and visits to communities attacked by Hamas on October 7th.

Key highlights of the mission include:

Faith-Based Advocacy Training: Led by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki of Israel365 Action, the training will equip participants with skills to become effective faith-based advocates for Israel’s cause.

Volunteering – Participants will assist with harvesting in the vineyards of Samaria while they are here, will feed IDF soldiers on an army base and visit wounded soldiers.

Historical Insights: An exploration of the historical roots of current conflicts, enhancing participants’ understanding of the region’s complexities.

Jewish and Christian Reconciliation – Participants will study and discuss the complexities and changing nature of the Jewish-Christian relationship.

“We are bringing young leaders here to emphasize the importance of Jewish-Christian solidarity in our common battle against radical Islam,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365. “We are also boldly equipping them to push back against the alarming trend of support for Hamas among young Americans, threatening Israel’s future. These women are here to encourage the Jewish people and to declare: Keep God’s Land!”

“This mission is not just about providing support to Israel; it’s about nurturing a new generation of leaders who are informed, passionate, and capable of shaping a better future for both Israel and America,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365.

About Israel365: Israel365 strengthens Israel by building relationships between Christians and Jews through its websites, Israel365.com and TheIsraelBible.com.