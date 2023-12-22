The “Waiting on God” Factor

One of the greatest advantages that God’s army in biblical times had was hearing from God who gave strategy and exposed the enemy. It is still possible to have God (Hashem) leading the army and also in our personal lives. The difficult thing for most of us is, “The waiting factor” so we can take time to hear from God. We tend to rely on past successes and what we know and only call on Him when what we know doesn’t work.

The Mandate of calling to God in times of Battle.

One of the great principles God (Hashem) teaches us through Israel is His desire to intervene in the lives of His people when they pray and call out to Him. This is especially true in times of war. There is a striking example of this type of intervention in Exodus 17. In this chapter, as Moses leads the children of Israel through the desert, they were attacked by the Amalekites. Moses was led to go up on a hill overlooking the battle below. He lifted up the rod to heaven, given to him to part the Red Sea. (Exodus 17:9-12) As long as his hands holding the rod were lifted to Hashem, the Israelites would prevail in battle. When his hands got tired, and he could not lift them to God (Hashem), the Israelites started losing the battle. Aaron and Hur sat Moses on a rock, and each lifted one of Moses’ hands until Israel defeated the Amalekites in battle. This story taught the Israelites to depend upon God and to call out to Him in times of battle, so they could have victory.

Once King David was anointed King over Israel, he had to face and fight the Philistines. All the Philistine armies came and assembled themselves in the Valley of Rephaim to fight Israel. (2 Samuel 5). King David was a man of prayer. He applied the “Wait on God Factor.” He could have said, “I once defeated this army with a sling. I know what to do!” But he did not rely on his past victory. Past strategies do not always work for today’s battles. We must always wait on God (Hashem) for wisdom and His strategies for our battles.

The prophet Samuel records what happens next. David inquired of the Lord (Hashem) asking, “Shall I go up to the Philistines? Will you deliver them into my hand?” (Vs-19). The first battle against them was a success. Then the Philistines returned to fight. This time when David asked the Lord what he should do, he was told “to wait.” He was given a strategy from heaven. He was told to circle around behind them and attack them in front of the mulberry trees. He was to wait until he could hear “the sound of marching in the tops of the trees, this will mean the Lord (Hashem) has gone out in front of you.” (Vs-24). David did as the Lord (Hashem) commanded and he struck down the Philistines. The more success we have can make it harder to want to wait on God for what to do next. We tend to want to rely on our knowledge or past successes. King David was a humble man. He knew he needed to always hear from God (Hashem). It is of course helpful to have a prophet on the battlefield who hears from God as well. How great it would be if every Brigade had a prophet who was consulted before the battle.

Angelic Help in the Battlefield.

The “waiting on God factor” is often the deciding edge in victory over the enemy. The prophet Daniel found himself, along with the Jewish people, in captivity and need of deliverance from oppression. He set himself, with others, to seek the Lord (Hashem) time for twenty-one days of prayer and fasting. (Daniel 10:2,7). The angel Gabriel came from heaven in answer to the prophet’s prayer, but was delayed by an evil principality called, “The Prince of Persia.” (Vs-13). In this encounter, our eyes are opened to see the warfare of the unseen world and how God fights for His people. The archangel Michael was sent to help fight the prince of Persia so Gabriel could come to Daniel. After reassuring Daniel, the angel Gabriel returned to fight the Prince of Persia (Iran). It would appear that Israel is engaged both in a ground war in Gaza, and also in a spiritual battle with Iran who is behind the proxy armies attacking Israel. This ancient evil Prince of Persia is still seeking to destroy Israel. Like the prophet Daniel of old, we can still position ourselves to seek God’s intervention on the battlefield. We can ask for divine intervention and revelation from God along with divine protection. When Daniel prayed, he had others join him to pray.

Exposing the Enemy’s Plans.

The king of Syria was greatly troubled for he thought there was a spy in his camp. It seemed Israel knew his plans in advance. (2 Kings i6:8-11), He gathered his leaders and asked who was betraying him. He was told that the prophet Elisha was telling the king of Israel even what the king was speaking in his bedroom. (V-s12). The “Waiting on God Factor” was at work. Hearing God and His strategies was saving the day for Israel. The king was so angry he sent his army at full strength to surround the prophet and the city where he was staying. Elisha’s servant was alarmed to see themselves surrounded by the Syrian army. Elisha asked God to open the servant’s eyes. He saw how the hills around them were filled with angel armies from heaven. (Vs-17). The prophet next prayed that the eyes of the Syrian army would be blinded, and blindness came upon them. The prophet led them back to Samaria where their eyes were opened. He did not destroy them, but instead fed them. They returned to Syria and never returned. The Waiting on God Factor brought deliverance from the Syrian army without Israel having to fire a shot or raise a sword. In times of crisis, one of the greatest needs is for times of waiting on the Lord to hear from God instead of relying on what we think we know.

National and International Prayer for Israel.

Waiting on God (Hashem) may include times of national or international prayer for specific interventions from God in the war. We are now at such a time in the war between Israel and Gaza where we need divine intervention. Prayers are needed for Israel who is not just fighting Hamas in Gaza, but also fighting Iran who is in the background organizing and supporting proxy armies in the war. The Prince of Persia (Iran) is still at work trying to destroy Israel. There is still a need for heaven’s intervention. Here are some “Waiting on God Factor” prayer points:

Pray for divine strategies for Israel’s leaders. Pray for God’s angelic armies to intervene. Pray for divine Psalms 91 protection over the Israeli Defense Forces. Pray Israel will be successful in removing terrorists from Gaza and that the terrorists will be exposed. Pray for the hostages to be protected and rescued safely. Pray the Fear of the Lord (Hashem) will fall on Gaza and go before Israel’s army everywhere they are fighting.

The Power of Intercessory Prayer.

Years ago, as a United States Marine I was about to board a helicopter to join the ground troops in a new area. As I was about to board the helicopter, a captain stepped up and told me, “You will not be going on this trip. Wait for the next chopper.” I said, “Yes sir!” I stepped back and watched this chopper take off. It went out and suddenly the rotors stopped turning and it dropped out of the sky. I thought to myself, “I was almost on that chopper.” I turned to someone and asked, “Where is the captain?” I was told, “There is no captain here!” I realized at that moment God had saved me from getting on that chopper. What I did not know at that time was that my little white-haired grandmother had been praying God’s Psalms 91 protection over me. I was saved by her prayers! Our prayers can save others who are in combat with the enemy or in danger.

It is time to “wait on God” and pray for God’s (Hashem’s) intervention for Israel.