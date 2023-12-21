Christmas Ornaments for Israeli Hostages are popping up all over

At least 100 Israeli hostages have been held by Hamas for 75 days. Their plight has been largely ignored by world leaders and the United Nations, but a grassroots movement of Jews and Christians are fighting this evil. A uniquely Christian manifestation of this effort is Christmas ornaments that are beginning to pop up in the most amazing of places.

Bring Them Home Now, a grassroots organization advocating for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza, was formed less than 24 hours after the hostage crisis began. In order to enable this effort, the organization began raising funds by selling dogtags inscribed with the Hebrew phrase, “הלב שלנו שבוי בעזה” (HaLev Shelanu Shavoi B’Aza; Our heart is captive in Gaza) alongside the phrase “Bring them home now!”. The online shop grew to include t-shirts and hats but turned to the religious Jewish public by marketing dreidls, spinning tops used on Hanukkah.

But this effort expanded even more when the organization began offering Christmas tree ornaments.

“This holiday season, 138 souls will not celebrate with their families and loved ones,” the Facebook post stated. “Ahead of Christmas, @bringhomenow introduced a special Christmas tree ornament, that will help us include the hostages and ensure that their plight remains front and center over the holidays.”

“Christmas is all about family being all together,” the accompanying video stated. “This year, we need your help. Bring them all home now!”

The ceramic ornament can be designed in a square or a circle and the logo is printed on both sides.

While few Christians were directly threatened by the Hamas attack, Christians have a vested interest in opposing Islamist terrorism. While some view Israel’s war against Hamas as a regional geopolitical conflict, a deeper look reveals that this is clearly not the case. Last month, Walid Phares, a Lebanese-Christian expert on Arab affairs, told Fox News that taking over Gaza was the first step in Hamas’ plan to wage war on the Christians in the USA.

The FBI also perceives Hamas as a threat to the US. FBI Director Christoper Wray told the House Committee on Homeland Security that the bureau is running extensive investigations into Hamas in order to disrupt any potential Hamas-related attacks in the US. The FBI is also looking to cut off any financial support flowing to the terrorist group.

