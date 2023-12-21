Subscribe
Republican Jewish Coalition endorses 11 House candidates 

December 21, 2023

All were incumbents except for Mazi Pilip, an Ethiopian-born, Orthodox IDF veteran.

Norm Coleman, a former U.S. senator and national board chair of the Republican Jewish Coalition, speaks at the RJC annual summit in Las Vegas on Oct. 28, 2023. Credit: Courtesy of the RJC.

The Republican Jewish Coalition endorsed 10 House incumbents and Mazi Pilip, an Ethiopian-born, Israeli-American, who is running for the seat vacated by George Santos, who faces fraud, conspiracy and other charges, and who claimed Jewish ancestry.

Mazi Melesa Pilip. Source: YouTube/CBS News New York.

The endorsed Republican incumbents are: David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani (both of Arizona); John Duarte, David Valadao, Mike Garcia, Ken Calvert and Michelle Steel (all of California); John James (Michigan); Don Bacon (Nebraska); and Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Oregon).

“This is an outstanding group of strong Republicans in competitive, important races,” said Norm Coleman and Matt Brooks, national chairman and CEO respectively of the RJC. “They are leaders who will fight for America’s freedom, security and prosperity, and they support our ally, Israel.”

“The candidates we are endorsing today are must-wins for 2024, both because of their tremendous talent and dedication and because their elections are key to a Republican majority in the House,” they added.

