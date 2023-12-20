Most Israelis believe antisemitism driving Gaza war protests in US

A majority of Jewish Israelis believe that antisemitism is driving international criticism of the Gaza war, according to an Israel Democracy Institute survey published on Tuesday.

Asked about the mass demonstrations and public outcry against Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, 62% of Jewish residents said it was due to hatred of Israel and antisemitism, compared to only 7.5% who said it was due to civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza and 22% who said both are equal drivers.

In contrast, only 10.5% of Arab Israelis believe that the protests are due to antisemitism, while 52% believe that they are because of the devastation in Gaza and 11% said both equally.

The poll also found that over two-thirds of Israelis (69%) believe elections should be held as soon as the war is over, including 66% of Jewish Israelis and 84% of Arab Israelis. Among Jewish Israelis, 98.5% on the left, 85% in the center and 51.5% on the right support elections immediately after the war.

IDI’s most recent survey shows that more than two-thirds of all Israelis think elections should be held immediately after the end of the war.



Particularly of note, is that almost half of Likud voters and Religious Zionist party voters also think that elections are necessary.… pic.twitter.com/FVXKYn9LZt — Israel Democracy Institute (@IDIisrael) December 19, 2023

In addition, two-thirds of Israelis believe the government does not have a plan for after the war. Also, about two-thirds of Israelis think that the goal of toppling Hamas is achievable, but only 35.5% believe that it is possible to bring back all of the hostages.