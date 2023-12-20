Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Most Israelis believe antisemitism driving Gaza war protests in US

They encircle me with words of hate; they attack me without cause.

Psalms

109:

3

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 20, 2023

< 1 minute

A majority of Jewish Israelis believe that antisemitism is driving international criticism of the Gaza war, according to an Israel Democracy Institute survey published on Tuesday.

Asked about the mass demonstrations and public outcry against Israel’s military campaign against Hamas, 62% of Jewish residents said it was due to hatred of Israel and antisemitism, compared to only 7.5% who said it was due to civilian casualties and destruction in Gaza and 22% who said both are equal drivers.

In contrast, only 10.5% of Arab Israelis believe that the protests are due to antisemitism, while 52% believe that they are because of the devastation in Gaza and 11% said both equally.

The poll also found that over two-thirds of Israelis (69%) believe elections should be held as soon as the war is over, including 66% of Jewish Israelis and 84% of Arab Israelis. Among Jewish Israelis, 98.5% on the left, 85% in the center and 51.5% on the right support elections immediately after the war.

In addition, two-thirds of Israelis believe the government does not have a plan for after the war. Also, about two-thirds of Israelis think that the goal of toppling Hamas is achievable, but only 35.5% believe that it is possible to bring back all of the hostages.

Share this article

Related articles

South Africa threatens to prosecute citizens fighting for IDF

JNS

JNS

Antisemitism surges 337% since October 7; highest level ever recorded

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

DC police arrest attacker outside Georgetown shul

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .