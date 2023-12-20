Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Hamas rockets target Tel Aviv area

You are My war club, [My] weapons of battle; With you I clubbed nations, With you I destroyed kingdoms;

Jeremiah

51:

20

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 20, 2023

< 1 minute

Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at central Israel on Tuesday afternoon, setting off sirens in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Jaffa, Rishon LeTsiyon, Ramat Gan and other cities and towns across the Gush Dan and Shfela regions.

It was the first rocket-fire on the area in over a week. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Terrorists have launched more than 12,500 rockets at Israel since Hamas declared war on Israel on Oct. 7, including more than 2,000 that fell short and landed in Gaza, according to the IDF.

Enemy aircraft infiltration alerts were also heard in communities in the Upper Galilee on Tuesday afternoon. Israel’s Home Front Command later issued an all-clear.

Share this article

Related articles

PA: “On Saturday, we murder the Jews; On Sunday, we murder the Christians”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Three killed, six wounded in terror shooting in Jerusalem

JNS

JNS

Middle East Expert: Hamas using Gaza as base to wage war against Christian world

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .