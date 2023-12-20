Faith Leaders Join Trump to pray for upcoming year

The National Faith Advisory Board, America’s largest faith coalition, is holding an International Christmas and Hanukkah Season prayer call bringing together Pastors and Rabbis with President Donald J. Trump. The call will be held on Thursday, December 21st at 7:00 PM EST.

“As we commemorate the close of the season of Hanukkah and the beginning of Christmas, join America’s largest faith coalition to hear firsthand from President Donald J. Trump and pray for our country, Israel, our leaders, our families and each other with Pastors and Rabbis from around the world.”

The faith leaders will share the importance of their respective religious holidays and pray together. The focus will be on the upcoming year, as described in the Book of Jeremiah:

For I am mindful of the plans I have made concerning you—declares Hashem—plans for your welfare, not for disaster, to give you a hopeful future. Jeremiah 29:11

Among the faith leaders who have already signed up are Rabbi Tuly Weisz, head of Israel365, Paula White, who served as chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump’s administration, and Jennifer Korn, Executive Director of the Hispanic Leadership Network.

Rabbi Weisz

“I’m very honored to be included in the holiday prayer call with President Trump and to offer my my prayers at the end of 2023 during what has proven to be an extremely difficult year for Israel and the United States,” Rabbi Weisz said. “I don’t believe the October 7 attack by Hamas would have happened if President Trump was in the White House. He brought about peace for Israel and the world.”

Rabbi Weisz explained how President Trump achieved this.

“It’s all about peace through strength,” Rabbi Weisz said. “The enemies of Israel and the US were afraid to attack. As a result, there was hardly any loss of life or terror attacks during the four years of President Trump’s administration, as compared to these terrible years of the Biden administration.”

“I’m honored to be included in this Hanukkah-Christmas prayer call,” Rabbi Weisz said. “I would like to convey my deepest gratitude to President Trump for everything that he did for Israel and the Jewish people. I want to express my gratitude to President Trump for keeping Israel and the American Jewish community safe during his years in office.”

“I also want to offer encouragement to President Trump,” Rabbi Weisz said. “He is under constant attack and his candidacy as a presidential candidate is being challenged. So many of the forces that are trying to block his candidacy are the same liberal-progressive far-left forces that are attacking Israel and the Jewish people. I want to encourage him to keep fighting for America and to keep fighting for freedom. And ultimately, to make America great again.”

