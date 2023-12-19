Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

‘My baby’s stroller is full of bullet holes’

JNS

JNS

December 19, 2023

2 min read

Yishai Cohen was on leave from Gaza when a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on his car, wounding his wife, who had shielded their infant son with her body.

It was all so sudden.

One minute, Yishai Cohen was driving in Israel’s Binyamin region with his wife and baby on a sunny Monday morning. The next minute, a Palestinian was shooting at his car.

“The terrorist stopped the car and went in our direction while shooting. I wanted to get out of the car to eliminate him, but my wife told me she was hurt,” Cohen recalled.

“I feared for her and the baby’s safety and shot back from a distance; the terrorist got in a car and drove away,” he said.

Mevasseret Cohen, 27, was taken to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center with moderate injuries from at least two bullet wounds in her shoulder. She is currently in stable condition. Sitting in the car’s back seat next to Eden, she had shielded their six-week-old son, Eden Yosef, with her body. The infant was unharmed.

“My baby’s stroller is full of holes from the bullets, thank God nothing happened to him. My wife Mevasseret, the lioness, she stopped the bullets with her own body,” said Cohen.

Yishai Cohen with his son, Eden Yosef. Photo: Courtesy of Neve Tzuf spokesperson. (Source: JNS)

By firing back from the driver’s seat, Cohen, an army reservist who was on leave from Gaza, is credited with saving lives. It isn’t clear if Cohen actually hit the terrorist, but the Palestinian fled the scene. A search is ongoing for the shooter.

“There is no doubt, and the police also believe that, thanks to my son-in-law’s shooting the terrorist couldn’t shoot them to death,” Mevasseret’s mother, Tamar told TPS.

The incident took place two weeks after the Israel Defense Forces confiscated weapons from several Binyamin-area farms.

But Cohen notes that Israel is at war and civilian security patrols are being expanded across the country because of terror attacks like the one he foiled.

“I have to go back to battles in Gaza tomorrow and leave my wounded wife at home in a community that has already suffered a lot of losses from terror,” Cohen said. “Without the weapons we will have no way to defend our home.”

Share this article

Related articles

UN claims flooding terror tunnels violates Hamas’ “human rights”

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Israeli wounded in terror shooting near Jerusalem

JNS

JNS

Netanyahu: ‘I will not replace Hamastan with Fatahstan’

JNS

JNS

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .