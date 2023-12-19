Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

South Africa threatens to prosecute citizens fighting for IDF

JNS

JNS

December 19, 2023

2 min read

S.A. president denounces Israel’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre as a “genocidal onslaught.

South Africans are at risk of having their citizenship stripped for engaging in a war that the country “does not support or agree with,” the report said, citing a Foreign Ministry statement.

On Monday, S.A. President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced Israel’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of residents of communities facing the Gaza Strip as a “genocidal onslaught and slaughter of the people of Palestine.”

Earlier this month, a senior Hamas delegation arrived in S.A. to participate in the Fifth Global Convention of Solidarity with Palestine. The delegation included politburo member Bassem Naim, Hamas representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi and the representative in East, Central and Southern Africa Emad Saber.

S.A. is one of few countries that recognizes Hamas as a legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

A Palestinian man hangs a picture of former South African leader Nelson Mandela next to a poster of former Palestinian chief Yasser Arafat, at a memorial service for Mandela in Jerusalem’s Old City on Dec. 8, 2013. Photo by Sliman Khader/FLASH90. (Source: JNS)

In November, the National Assembly, S.A.’s parliament, passed a non-binding resolution by 248–91 to close the Israel Embassy and suspend diplomatic ties with the Jewish state.

A week before, Israel recalled its ambassador to South Africa for consultations after the country’s ruling African National Congress accused the Jewish state of “genocide” in Gaza. ANC spokeswoman Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “We cannot sit back and watch the genocidal actions of the Israeli regime.”

The move came two weeks after Pretoria recalled its diplomats from Israel.

“We are … extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment,” S. A. Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said at the time.

Pandor spoke by phone with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Oct. 17, less than two weeks after the terror organization invaded southwestern Israel and massacred 1,200 people, wounded more than 5,000 others, and took some 240 hostages back to Gaza.

Share this article

Related articles

Antisemitism surges 337% since October 7; highest level ever recorded

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

DC police arrest attacker outside Georgetown shul

JNS

JNS

Antisemitism Surges 337% Since October 7; Highest Level Ever Recorded

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Donate today to support Israel’s needy

$10

$25

$50

$100

$250

CUSTOM AMOUNT

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .