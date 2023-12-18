Subscribe
Israeli wounded in terror shooting near Jerusalem

For strangers have risen against me, and ruthless men seek my life; they are unmindful of Hashem. Selah.

Psalms

54:

5

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 18, 2023

2 min read

A man and a six-week-old baby, who were also in the car, were unhurt.

An Israeli woman was moderately wounded on Monday in a terror shooting in the Binyamin region of Samaria, north of Jerusalem.

At least one Palestinian terrorist opened fire on the 27-year-old woman’s vehicle as she drove along Route 465 near the Ateret Junction, hitting her in the back or shoulder.

A man and a six-week-old baby, who were also in the car, were unharmed.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the fully conscious victim for a gunshot wound before evacuating her to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces opened a manhunt for the terrorists, who fled the scene.

An Israeli woman was moderately wounded in a terror shooting in the Binyamin region of Samaria, north of Jerusalem, Dec. 18, 2023. Credit: TPS. (Source: JNS)

“After we passed the community of Ateret we heard gunshots from the side of the road. Terrorists targeted a young family driving in front of us,” said Yesha Council CEO Shira Livman, who witnessed the attack.

“In Judea and Samaria, the enemy is still trying to raise its head. … We ask the army to continue acting with a strong hand and with all the means at their disposal. And to our neighbors, I say: ‘We will not give in to terrorism. We will continue to live here and prosper in all areas in the land of our ancestors,’” added Livman.

On Sunday, an Israeli soldier was stabbed and moderately wounded by a Palestinian terrorist at a gas station close to the Rantis Crossing, located west of Ramallah.

The terrorist fled to the nearby village of Rantis, where Israeli forces apprehended him.

