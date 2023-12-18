Israel’s # 1 Fan? Argentina’s New President

Argentina’s President Javier Milei took part in a traditional menorah lighting on Tuesday, the sixth night of Hannukah, in Buenos Aires.

“The main lesson is that light prevails over darkness,” said Milei.

“We know that the forces of heaven will support Argentina and above all will support Israel at this time. Thank you very much and long live freedom, damn it,” he said.

Several hostages released by Hamas during a recent ceasefire with Israel attended the ceremony.

Argentina has the the sixth-largest Jewish community in the world and the largest in Latin America, numbering about 250,000 people.

Argentina’s newly elected President Javier Milei (left) with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Buenos Aires, Dec. 9, 2023. Photo by Andrew Kramanczewski/MFA. (source: JNS)

Milei is a self-declared libertarian believes that God is also a libertarian. He regularly consults a rabbi and has said he sees Israel as a “natural” ally, along with the United States. As such, he also said that he would move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem because Jerusalem “was the capital chosen by King David.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Milei after his election victory, labeling him “a true friend of Israel” and invited him to visit Jerusalem.

On Sunday during his inauguration, Milei gifted a menorah to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish. He has visited the grave of the former Chabad Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

Milei is not married. Like 92% of Argentina, Milei was raised Catholic but has been critical of the Catholic Church under Pope Francis. His disparaging comments about Francis attracted criticism from Catholics. Milei also reads the Torah daily. Before November 2023, Milei said he had contemplated converting to Judaism but that observing the Jewish Sabbath could pose challenges if he became president.