Antisemitism Surges 337% Since October 7; Highest Level Ever Recorded

The Anti-Defamation League reported that since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, antisemitism has increased dramatically around the world.

“Since October 7, 2023, ADL has recorded a surge of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. and tracked a spike in antisemitism around the world,” the ADL wrote. “At anti-Israel October and November rallies, ADL Center on Extremism reported antisemitic rhetoric and tropes, implicit support for Hamas terror and the denigration of “Zionists.” As implied and sometimes explicit support for violence against Israelis and Zionists and the use of language playing into historic tropes become more normalized, antisemitic incidents will likely continue to increase.”

The ADL reported 2,031 antisemitic incidents, including 40 incidents of physical violence, 749 of verbal attacks, 337 cases of vandalism, and 905 rallies that featured antisemitic speech. That’s up from 465 incidents during the same period in 2022 and represents the highest ever two-month number since the ADL began tracking antisemitism in the country in 1979. It also represented a 337 percent increase over the same period in 2022.

The data also showed 250 incidents that targeted Jewish institutions including synagogues. The ADL says it recorded a total of 400 antisemitic incidents at university campuses, compared to 33 incidents during the same period last year.

The ADL included in its statistics the death of a Jewish man and pro-Israel supporter, Paul Kessler, 69, who was killed during a clash with a pro-Palestinian protester in California last month. While a suspect was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, he is not facing hate crime charges.

According to the ADL’s calculations, on average, Jews in America “experienced nearly 34 antisemitic incidents per day.”

This disturbing trend is worldwide. According to the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, there has been a 591% increase in antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7. At a Sydney rally held two days after the Hamas massacre of Israelis, “pro-Palestinian protesters chanted “gas the Jews”.

According to the Jewish community’s security organization, CST, since October 7, there have been 2093 antisemitic incidents across the UK, the highest ever total reported to CST across a 68-day period.

According to the Dutch NGO antisemitism monitor, CIDI, from October 7-November 6 there has been an increase of 818% compared to the average 1 month period of the prior 3 years.

According to RIAS, the NGO which records antisemitic incidents in Germany, from October 7 to November 9, there were 994 incidents – an average of 29 per day – a 320% increase, compared to the rate of incidents in 2022.

According to the CONIB, which tracks antisemitism in Brazil, there have been 467 antisemitic incidents since Oct. 7, a 961% in comparison to the previous year.