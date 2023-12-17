Iron Dome Intercepts Hamas Rocket Over Temple Mount as Jerusalem Arabs Cheer

At least six rockets were fired at Jerusalem from Gaza on Friday evening. The Iron Dome intercepted the rockets. Jewish worshippers at the Western Wall were sent running for shelter as one rocket was spotted over the Temple Mount.

Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack. Sirens were heard in surrounding areas, marking the first time sirens were heard in the region since October 30.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. A rocket fell in an open area in the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh, Israeli media sources reported on Friday.

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, told the General Assembly of the attack.

“Today we received overwhelming proof that Hamas is ISIS. Just as ISIS destroyed mosques, Hamas-ISIS is willing to blow up Al-Aqsa – and many of you are ready to defend it. It’s a disgrace,” Erdan said. “Hamas proved that murdering Israelis is even more important than preserving the Islamic holy sites they claim to ‘protect’.”

He then showed a video of the rocket attack to the General Assembly.

“Just hours ago, a Hamas rocket was fired toward the vicinity of the Temple Mount… Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted the missile and defended Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Erdan explained.

Ironically, Hamas dubbed its October 7 invasion of Israel and brutal massacre “Al Aqsa Flood”.

In a video clip published to social media, Arab residents of Jerusalem can be heard responding to the siren with cheers and whistles.

An additional rocket exploded near an Arab hospital in the city of Ramallah.