PA: “On Saturday, we murder the Jews; On Sunday, we murder the Christians”

Nadia Matar, the co-chair of the Sovereignty Movement (Ribonut.co.il), visited the Israel365 office this week with a shockingly uncharacteristic display; a Palestinian flag.

An outspoken advocate for Jewish sovereignty in the Biblical heartland, Matar rejects any attempts to establish an unprecedented “Palestinian state” in Judea and Samaria. When pressed, she explained the display:

“This was waived by the Palestinian Authority in the early 90s when the agreements were signed in Bethlehem,” Matar explained. “The PA was hosting a pastor from South Africa and they displayed this flag as he spoke. He obviously didn’t know Arabic, and didn’t know what was waving above his head.”

The flag was a Palestinian flag with Arabic writing. Matar read the Arabic writing:

“yawm alsabt niqtal alyahudu. fi ‘ayaam al’ahada. sawf niqtal almasihiiyn”

Matar then translated:

“On Saturdays, we will murder the Jews,” she said. “On Sundays, we will murder the Christians.”

Matar explained her understanding of the message in the context of the current war:

“People have to understand that the war here in Israel is not about Gaza,” she said. “It is not about the settlements. It is a war by the Islamo-fascists who have a clear plan. They want to first destroy and kill the ‘Saturday people’, the Jews, and then go on to kill the Sunday people, the Christians in Europe and America. The people in Europe and America need to understand that we are in this together. It is the Western Judeo-Christian world that is being attacked in stages.”

“They want a Palestinian state in order to destroy the entirety of Israel. But they also want a Palestinian state in order to continue on to Europe and America, to turn them into dhimmi; servants of a Mulsim caliphate.”

“So anyone who still wants a Palestinian state has to rethink what the Palestinians really want,” Matar said. “You have to be against the Palestinian state and in favor of Israeli sovereignty because that’s the only answer, the only hope of the Western world.”

Matar coined a phrase that parodied the genocidal motto that is part of the Hamas charter:

“From the river to the sea, Israeli sovereignty.”

“You have to be in favor of Israeli sovereignty and against the Palestinian state,” Matar insisted. “Not for my sake, not for our sake here in Israel. We have God on our side. The US and the Christians need to support us for their sake because they are next. And this will only happen if they can weaken Israel with a Palestinian state.”

“They will come out and do October 7, to you in London, in Brussels, in New York, in Florida,” Matar warned. “So be against a Palestinian state for of the free world for the sake of the Western civilization. Be on the side of truth and of light. Together we will fight the darkness.”

(NOTE: The flag of Palestine, adopted in 1964, is a tricolor of three equal horizontal stripes (black, white, and green from top to bottom) overlaid by a red triangle issuing from the hoist. It is identical to the flag of Jordan which illegally occupied Judea and Samaria from 1948-1967, with the subtle exclusion of a seven-pointed star that appears in the white triangle).