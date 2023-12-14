Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israeli satirical show mocks wealthy Hamas chiefs

his talk was smoother than butter, yet his mind was on war; his words were more soothing than oil, yet they were drawn swords.

Psalms

55:

22

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 14, 2023

< 1 minute

Hamas’s three top leaders outside of Gaza—Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashaal and Abu Marzouk—have an estimated combined net worth of over $10 billion.

Israeli satirical show “Eretz Nehederet” in a new video takes Hamas leaders to task for sowing destruction in the Gaza Strip while living extravagant lives in Qatar under the protection of that Islamist monarchy.

American-Jewish actor Michael Rapaport arrived in Israel on Tuesday morning to appear in an “Eretz Nehederet” skit lampooning the performance of Ivy League presidents during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism.

Since the brutal Hamas attack on southwestern Israel on Oct. 7, Rapaport, who is known for his portrayal of Gary in “Friends” and Don Self in “Prison Break,” has emerged as a major pro-Israel voice, using his social media to bust common anti-Israel myths and answer followers’ questions about the conflict.

“Eretz Nehederet,” a popular show in Israel, has recently been making headlines worldwide. Most recently, it featured a skit that called out U.N. Women for its prolonged silence over the rape of Israeli women on Oct. 7.

The bit featured the characters of two women from the international body telling an unseen individual that they believe them over the reports of sexual violence. The unseen individual is then revealed to be a Hamas terrorist.

In earlier skits, “Eretz Nehederet” mocked U.S. students for supporting Hamas and the BBC for its biased coverage of the war.

