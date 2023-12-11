Young IDF soldier’s final will shows devotion to Israel

IDF Sergeant Major (res.) Ben Zussman (aged 22), a combat engineer with the 401st (Iron Tracks) Armored Brigade, fell in battle on December 3 in northern Gaza in face-to-face combat with Hamas terrorists.

🔴 WATCH: Israeli forces from the 601st Battalion's combat team in a face-to-face battle against #Hamas terrorists in the #GazaStrip pic.twitter.com/Qhr49zpsn5 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 4, 2023

Before going off to battle, Zussman wrote a final will. The Hebrew will was translated and posted to Twitter by Michael Eisenberg.

“I’m writing you this message on the way to the base. If you’re reading this, something must have happened to me. As you know me, there’s probably no one happier than me right now. It wasn’t just that I was on the verge of fulfilling my dream. I’m happy and grateful for the privilege I’ll have to defend our beautiful country and the people of Israel.

“Even if something happens to me, I ask you not sink into sadness. I had the privilege of fulfilling my dream and destiny and you can be certain that I am looking down on you and with a big smile. I will probably sit next to Grandpa and we will bridge some gaps, everyone will tell about their experiences and what has changed between the wars we were both in. Maybe we’ll also talk a little politics and I will ask him what he thinks.

“If God forbid you sit Shiva [the traditional seven-day period of mourning], make it a week of friends, family and fun. Let there be food, meat of course, beers, soft drinks, nuts and seeds, tea and, of course, mommy’s cookies. Make jokes, hear stories, meet all my other friends you haven’t met yet. Actually! I am jealous of you. I would like to sit there and see them all.

“Another very, very important point. If God forbid I fall into captivity, alive or dead. I am not willing to all even one soldier or citizen to be harmed because of some deal for my release. I forbid you to conduct a campaign or struggle or anything like that. I am Not willing for terrorists to be released for me. in no way, shape or transaction. Please Don’t violate my request.

“I’ll say it again, I left the house without even being called to the reserves. I am full of pride and a sense of mission, and I have always said that if I have to die, I wish and hope that it will be in defense of others and the country. “Jerusalem, I have appointed guards”, one day will come and I will be one of them”

Zussman’s mother, Sarit, eulogized her son with equally powerful words.

“We will prevail,” she said at Mt. Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem. “We don’t have any other option. We are a people that values life. Not like our vile and wretched enemy, cowards, Nazis and their allies who sanctify death.”

“We will live. We will prosper and we will build. And our leaders must be worthy of us, of the Israeli spirit that pulsates within each and every one of us, of the Israeli spirit that pulsates within our amazing soldiers,” she said emotional, but with strength and faith.

“If our soldiers succeeded in putting themselves aside and putting the nation in the center, it is only fitting that our leaders do the same. Leaders who don’t understand this, leaders who walk around with a sense of arrogance, should step aside and make way for those who do know what to do. Because we must prevail.”

She added: “Are you listening people? Do you hear me world? Do you hear me you vile enemies who lust for death and evil?! Am Yisrael Chai! [Israel Lives], forever and ever and ever. Standing tall and with our heads held high. Now more than ever.Let’s strengthen ourselves. Let’s believe. Let’s demand good. Let’s insist on the good and we will prevail.”