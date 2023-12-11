Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Spielberg to document Hamas massacre survivors’ stories

7Remember, Hashem, against the Edomites the day of Yerushalayim's fall; how they cried, “Strip her, strip her to her very foundations!”

Psalms

137:

7

(the israel bible)

JNS

JNS

December 11, 2023

2 min read

“I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime,” the Shoah Foundation founder said.

The Shoah Foundation of the University of Southern California, founded by Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, has begun collecting the testimonies of Israeli survivors of Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

The foundation is best known for its work documenting the stories of more than 56,000 Holocaust survivors since its founding in 1994.

“I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime,” Spielberg said in an announcement issued by the foundation on Friday.

London, United Kingdom – January 18, 2023: Steven Spielberg attends the UK Premiere of “The Fabelmans” at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. (Source: Shutterstock)

“Both initiatives—recording interviews with survivors of the October 7 attacks and the ongoing collection of Holocaust testimony—seek to fulfill our promise to survivors: that their stories would be recorded and shared in the effort to preserve history and to work toward a world without antisemitism or hate of any kind. We must remain united and steadfast in these efforts,” said Spielberg.

The foundation has already posted on its site videos of 68 Oct. 7 survivors sharing their stories. Videos range in length from nine minutes to just over one hour. Many of the videos were in Hebrew with English subtitles.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Hamas currently holds 135 men, women and children captive in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

