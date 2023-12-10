Christmas Ornaments Raise Awareness of Israeli Hostages

He shall be a wild ass of a man; His hand against everyone, And everyone’s hand against him; He shall dwell alongside of all his kinsmen.” Genesis 16:12

Bring Them Home Now, a grassroots organization advocating for the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza, began raising funds for its efforts by selling dogtags inscribed with the Hebrew phrase, “הלב שלנו שבוי בעזה” (HaLev Shelanu Shavoi B’Aza; Our heart is captive in Gaza) alongside the phrase “Bring them home now!”. The online shop grew to include t-shirts and hats but turned to the religious Jewish public by marketing dreidls, spinning tops used on Hanukkah.

But this effort expanded even more when the organization began offering Christmas tree ornaments.

“This holiday season, 138 souls will not celebrate with their families and loved ones,” the Facebook post stated. “Ahead of Christmas, @bringhomenow introduced a special Christmas tree ornament, that will help us include the hostages and ensure that their plight remains front and center over the holidays.”:

“Christmas is all about family being all together,” the accompanying video stated. “This year, we need your help. Bring them all home now!”

The ceramic ornament can be designed in a square or a circle and the logo is printed on both sides.

While some view Israel’s war against Hamas as a regional geopolitical conflict, a deeper look reveals that this is clearly not the case. Last month, Walid Phares, a Lebanese-Christian expert on Arab affairs, told Fox News that taking over Gaza was the first step in Hamas’ plan to wage war on the Christians in the USA.

This was also stated explicitly last year by senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar.

“We believe in what our Prophet Muhammad said: “Allah drew the ends of the world near one another for my sake, and I have seen its eastern and western ends. The dominion of my nation would reach those ends that have been drawn near me,” Zahar said in the video that was published on MEMRI TV in December of 2022.

“The entire 510 million square kilometers of Planet Earth will come under [a system] where there is no injustice, no oppression, no Zionism, no treacherous Christianity and no killings and crimes like those being committed against the Palestinians, and against the Arabs in all the Arab countries, in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and other countries,” he said.

The FBI also perceives Hamas as a threat to the US. FBI Director Christoper Wray told the House Committee on Homeland Security that the bureau is running extensive investigations into Hamas in order to disrupt any potential Hamas-related attacks in the US. The FBI is also looking to cut off any financial support flowing to the terrorist group.

“We’ve kept our sights on Hamas and have multiple investigations into individuals affiliated with that foreign terrorist organization,” said Wray.

“We’ve seen a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations call for attacks against Americans and our allies,” he told the panel. “We cannot — and do not — discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here, on our own soil.”

Tom Feeley, a former director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in New York, told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones that Hamas operatives have already crossed the southern border.

“We currently turn a blind eye to literally millions of people crossing this border including terror groups like Hamas,” Tom Feeley said. “When I was a director, I actually interviewed some of the Hamas that are here,” Feeley responded when Jones asked how he knew Hamas was in the country. “They are here, amongst other terror organizations.”

Some believe that Hamas has already infiltrated the US as a result of the war in Gaza. The Canary Mission posted a video in which Taher Herzallah, the Associate Director of Outreach & Community Organizing for American Muslims for Palestine, stated, “Anybody who… identifies themself as a Jewish person or as a Christian Zionist… are enemy number one.”

This Muslim war on Christianity is not limited to Hamas. The Palestinian Authority declared that there will be no Christmas decorations displayed in Bethlehem, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, to show solidarity with Hamas. Islam states that Jesus (Issa) was a Muslim prophet who came to preach to the Jews about Mohammad. Islamic eschatology claims that Jesus will return to kill the Al-Masih ad-Dajjal (‘The False Messiah’) and offer Christians the opportunity to convert to Islam. Any who refuse will be personally killed by Jesus.

Indeed, the history of Islam has been characterized by waging war on Christianity, highlighted by eight major Crusades fought over the 11th and 13th centuries. The US Marines were established to fight the Muslim Moors on the Barbary Coast.

Bring Them Home Now, also known as The Hostage and Missing Families Forum, was formed by the families of the abductees less than 24 hours after the horrific attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, in which more than 1300 innocent civilians were murdered and hundreds were taken hostage. The Forum is volunteer-based and laser-focused on bringing the hostages back home to their families, to us.

“We are now more than 60 days into a global humanitarian crisis, ther website stated. “There are 138 people from close to 30 countries still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Time is running out for them. It is imperative that everyone who has a voice – world leaders, politicians and even individual citizens – continue to do everything in their power to bring them home now. This campaign will allow everyone to do their part to call for the immediate release of the hostages, who have not been heard from or seen since their brutal abduction by Hamas on October 7.”