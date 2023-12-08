Christians and Jews Unite Together to Pray for Israel During Hanukkah

Two prayer initiatives have converged and are coming together in collaboration to pray prayers of covering and support for Israel and the Jewish people during the 8 days of Hanukkah (Dec 7-15).

Bridge Connector Ministries recently launched a prayer initiative: 8 Days of Prayer During the 8 Days of Hanukkah. Each day of Hanukkah, people can listen to a short audio segment of prayers that were spoken at the Jerusalem Prayer breakfast held at the Knesset on Nov 29. Both Jews and Christians shared prayers from the podium at this prayer meeting.

Jonathan Feldstein with Genesis 123 Foundation also launched a prayer initiative, calling upon Christians throughout the world to pray for Israel during the season of Hanukkah (Dec 7-15), and to ask God for miracles for Israel. He lists 8 suggested prayer points that Christians can pray into during the 8 days of Hanukkah.

The 8 prayer points that the Genesis 123 Foundation suggests have now been incorporated into the 8 Days of Prayer During the 8 Days of Hanukkah prayer initiative. Each day of Hanukkah, people can listen to a short audio prayer from the Jerusalem prayer breakfast and also pray into the prayer point listed from Genesis 123 Foundation.

To sign up to receive a daily email with the prayer audio and prayer point for each day of Hanukkah, CLICK HERE.

This Hanukkah Prayer initiative is for both Jews and Christians to participate in. May we unite together in our prayers:

*for Israel to win the against Hamas

*for protection over the IDF soldiers

*More miracles from God as He protects the IDF!

*for ALL of the remaining hostages to be rescued and brought home soon and safely!

Together, may our candles light up the physical darkness, and may our prayers push back the spiritual darkness!

Am Yisrael chai!